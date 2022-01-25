Nisely farmhouse, barn gets new lease on life north of Elwood

ELWOOD — It’s not every day one sees a house and barn rolling down the highway, but that is the sight Dawson and Gosper County residents might have seen if they were on or near Highway 283 during the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 20.
The house and barn were being moved from the Nisely farmstead south of Lexington to a property two miles north of Elwood. The story of how the move took place began in the spring of 2021.
Dan Neben was returning from work on Road 433 when he passed the Nisely farmstead and noted the property owner, Fred Nisely, had put in a corner pan on the pivot in the field adjacent to the home.
Dan had noted other work done earlier, removal of trees and other outbuildings, now only the two story farm home and the barn remained. He noted this to his wife, Sarah, that something may be happening to the home.
Fred Nisely said they were indeed preparing the property so the pivot in the field could go all the way around, but the house and barn would have to go to allow for this. If nothing else could be done for the home and barn, they would have been removed.
According to the Dawson County GIS site, the home was built in 1926. Nisely said the first of his family to make their home there was his grandparents, Sam and Ethel Nisely. It later passed to his aunt who rented the property.
In the late 1990s, the home was purchased by Fred’s parents Samuel “Sam” and Ruth Nisely and lived there for the rest of their lives. Sam died in 2000, Ruth died at the age of 91 in 2012.
The last person to live in the home was an employee of the Nisely’s and they moved out in 2021.
Erica Nisely Jensen said, “During my childhood this home is where my grandparents lived and I grew-up only six miles south, so we were at grandma and grandpas a lot. I can still remember their décor and the layout of all the rooms and furniture, eating many meals with family and friends at the dining table by the windows – just writing this brings back a flood of memories.”
Nisely said he hated to see such a large change come to the property, but noted his children have moved away from the area. Also, when it came to the current price of land, ‘needs must’ when it comes to farming.
Sarah Neben was familiar with the Nisely home for several reasons, it was along the drive to her parent’s, Thomas and Brenda, home along the Platte River to the east.
Additionally, she and Dan had considered purchasing the home to move to a property north of Bertrand they were renovating back in 2003 before choosing to go with a Wardcraft Home built in Minden.
Now, nearly 20 years later the Neben’s live on a property north of Elwood and were considering changes to the property. Sarah said she reached out to Nisely to inquire about the plans for the house and if he would be interested in selling the structure.
Nisely met with Dan in mid-May 2021 to discuss the proposal and agreed to sell the home. Now the question became, would a move even be feasible from its current location to north of Elwood, powerlines being the primary issue.
Sarah contacted Williams Midwest House Movers, Inc., located in Hastings, in early June to look at the house, take measurements and looking at a possible route to take.
The Nebens spent several evenings driving around rural Gosper County roads looking for a route around the powerlines after the house would have to leave Highway 283 for a couple miles.
With Williams Movers agreeing the move would be feasible, the Nebens then applied for a special permit from Gosper County and met with the county planning commission and commissioners in July to discuss the moving plan, the water and septic situation and their future plans for the property with two homes being on site.
With official approval from the county, the Nebens contracted Don McCandless of Lexington to dig out the basement space in mid-July.
With the basement dug, Sarah said it was, “full steam ahead,” on preparing the site. On Aug. 7, they dug the footings for the home, with concrete pouring taking place several days later.
On Aug. 28, Dan’s brother, Scott Neben, an employee of Kearney Crete and Block, delivered 40 tons of 10 inch block for the foundation. The brothers, ironically, spent Labor Day weekend laying the first five rows of the block.
After this initial flurry of activity, progress slowed down as Dan, an employee with Titan Machinery in Lexington, was busy with work during the harvest season.
It wasn’t only work that had to be done at the Elwood property, the Nisely home had to be prepared for the move also. Dan said he spent the first week of December taking out basement windows, knocking out eight holes for beams to go through, taking out half of the chimney and removing concrete from the back of the laundry room.
Sarah said Dan’s progress on laying additional rows of block was helped greatly by the mild weather conditions throughout the month of December. He noted the process slowed some when it took having to climb scaffolding and haul the blocks up when the rows got high enough.
Dan had to take a break from the block laying to dig the footings for the Nisely’s barn, which would also be making the trip. On Dec. 23 the concrete was poured for the barn, ensuring it was in place for cold winter weather that was arriving after Christmas.
Dan said he laid around 1,600 blocks overall and could manage around 60-80 each afternoon he worked.
He also noted he mixed around four tons of mortor in a 90-year-old cement mixer that had been owned by his late father, Lester Neben.
The last row of blocks would be laid on Jan. 17, 2022 and the Nebens had contacted John Williams with Williams Movers letting him know the move could take place when they were ready. In a bit of a surprise, Williams said the move could take place the week of Jan. 17,
“That happened a bit faster than I thought,” Sarah said.
Williams handled all of the permits and coordinating with Dawson Area Public Power and Nebraska Public Power District in regard to powerlines. Employees with Williams arrived on site to move the Nisely house off its foundation and onto the moving beams on Jan. 17, the barn followed the next day.
Moving day was set for Thursday, Jan. 20 and the morning dawned bitterly cold, with the wind chill around minus seven degrees.
The house rolled first, followed by the barn, north on Road 433 and then west on Road 751. Even though they were rolling over pavement the pace had to be slow as there was no suspension on the trailers carrying the structures, according to Williams Movers.
Sarah said it was a, “surreal feeling,” following what would be their home rolling down the highway.
There was also some anxiousness mixed in her feelings, mostly for the safety of all of the moving and electrical crews involved in the process. She hoped along the way for a safe transition.
The moving train then turned south on Highway 283, but had to exit on Road 430 due to lower powerlines ahead on the highway. After some stair stepping on the rural road grid, the procession rejoined the highway from Road 747 for the home stretch.
Upon arriving at the Neben property, instead of taking the driveway, the house and barn were driven around the north of the windbreak for easier access to the waiting foundations.
The 11 mile trip took a little over two hours.
Sarah said all credit goes to Williams Movers, she noted their, “calm and professionalism,” during the move and placement of the structures. “It couldn’t have gone any smoother,” she said.
The barn was the first structure placed on its foundation on Thursday, followed by the home. By Friday, both structures were firmly on their new foundations.
With all of the preparations and the move complete, Dan quipped to Sarah, “now the real work begins.” The Nebens said the first thing that needs to be done is to seal up the basement, which includes filling in any remaining holes with block and installing the basement windows.
Once the basement is finished, the area around the foundation will need to be backfilled. Finishing the basement floor will be next, as well as stairs to access the space. Dan said then he will work on hooking up the electrical lines, the furnace, water and sewer lines.
“My grandparents would be astonished to know the home has been relocated and so very proud that it will provide memories for a new family and generation,” Erica Nisely Jensen said.