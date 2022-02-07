New weekly COVID-19 cases still more than double the average of the previous six months

LEXINGTON — COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s district are still over double the previous six months average, despite a 38 percent drop over the past week.
There were 736 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. The risk dial for the region was unchanged and remains in the ‘severe’ red zone.
The overall test positivity rate is still over 20 percent, the first time since November 2020 that over one-fifth of all tests, including those from long term care facilities, have returned positive.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, over the past two weeks, there have been 116 cases in Dawson County and 11 cases in Gosper County.
Cumulative deaths in the Two Rivers district stands at 180.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were only four ICU beds available in the district, medical and surgical beds availability is over 40 percent for the first time in four weeks.
Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those interested in a test are required to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.
As of Feb. 1, just over 51 percent of the total population of the district has received the minimum prescribed dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 42 percent of vaccinated persons had received booster shots, including 75 percent of residents aged over 70.
The vaccination rate for Dawson and Gosper counties was 66.7 percent and 55 percent, as of Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to Two Rivers.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.
“The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons,” according to Two Rivers.
Two Rivers continues to offer vaccination clinics across the local area:
- Thursday, Feb. 10: Lexington, 4-6 p.m., 201 E. 5th St.
- Wednesday, Feb. 23: Cozad, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 613 W. 13th St.
For these reasons, the risk dial is unchanged from last week in the ‘severe’ (red) zone. The dial reflects the high number of new cases in the past week, overall test positivity rate and lowered ICU bed availability, according to Two Rivers.
Across the state, there were 627 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, as of Sunday, Feb. 6. Numbers have trended down slightly; they reached a peak of 767 hospitalizations on Friday, Jan. 28.
There were 12,775 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 504 from the prior week, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Of Nebraska’s population over the age of five, 66.6 percent have been fully vaccinated and 6.6 have been partially vaccinated.
To date in the state, there have been 447,455 total cases and 3,115 deaths.
Looking nationally, “New coronavirus cases are falling quickly across the country. Fewer than half as many infections are being identified each day as at the peak of the Omicron surge in mid-January,” according to the New York Times, “Around 900,000 deaths have been linked to the pandemic in the United States, and about 2,600 continue to be reported every day, the most since last winter. Daily death reports are up about 30 percent in the last two weeks.”
“Around 123,000 patients with the virus are hospitalized nationwide. While hospitalizations have been declining significantly, they remain at one of the highest levels of the pandemic,” according to the New York Times.