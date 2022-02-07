New weekly COVID-19 cases still more than double the average of the previous six months

LEXINGTON — COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s district are still over double the previous six months average, despite a 38 percent drop over the past week.

There were 736 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. The risk dial for the region was unchanged and remains in the ‘severe’ red zone.

The overall test positivity rate is still over 20 percent, the first time since November 2020 that over one-fifth of all tests, including those from long term care facilities, have returned positive.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, over the past two weeks, there have been 116 cases in Dawson County and 11 cases in Gosper County.

Cumulative deaths in the Two Rivers district stands at 180.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were only four ICU beds available in the district, medical and surgical beds availability is over 40 percent for the first time in four weeks.

Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those interested in a test are required to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.