New Lexington Public Library director Jennifer Norton feels well prepared for her role

Other plans include creating a new website for the library and she will be working with the Nebraska Library Commission, who will create the structure of the site and Norton will maintain it. She also wants to expand the library’s reach on social media, such as Facebook.

Norton said her hope is for the library to become even more involved in the Lexington community, she did note many public spaces took a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. She said she wants the library to become even more of a community center than it was before.

Norton also plans to create a tween and teen book club, which while being a place to discuss literature, can also be a social outlet for children that age. She said she would also like to use the outdoor space of the library for street dances or outdoor festivals.

“Books are only a part of what we do,” Norton said.

Speaking to the larger role of the library, she said it is a cultural center, not only for books but for history, music, etc. Norton said it is important for a library to be “in tone” with the needs of the community.

On a personal note, Norton said she moved to Lexington by herself, while her husband remained at their rural home near Clearwater.

She said they were not ready to leave their home in the country and noted while the arrangement isn’t “traditional” it has been a great opportunity for her to pursue her career goals and passion with the full support of her family.