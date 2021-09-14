New Lexington Public Library director Jennifer Norton feels well prepared for her role

LEXINGTON — The new director of the Lexington Public Library says she feels well prepared for her role given her past experience as a library director.
Jennifer Norton officially started in her new position on July 21, she was hired to fill the role after the former director, Kathy Thomsen retired.
Norton was born in Omaha but moved 23 years ago to northeastern Nebraska.
She noted her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln was in animal science, but she soon combined her passion for animals with an equal passion for reading and learning.
Her interest in libraries was started when she began taking her own children to the library in Neligh. After participating in many of the children’s activities, the director encouraged Norton to apply for the position of director of children’s activities at the library.
Norton said the director was instrumental in getting her into a career in the library, which started in 2002. In 2011, Horton was hired as the director of the Neligh Public Library.
She noted she earned all of her certifications to be the director and keeps up on those requirements today.
Norton said the transition to director called for more management and
the handling of the budget, as well as ensuring the building and grounds were maintained. She noted the Neligh library board was a governing board, different than Lexington’s.
She said she soon learned to become an advocate for the library and became well versed on policy and procedure when reporting to the Neligh city council.
Norton said she first gave only a passing glance to the position of director at the Lexington Public Library when became open this year. At first she thought it was too far away from where she and her husband made their home near Clearwater.
However, Norton said there had been a difference of vision between her and the Neligh board and she decided to throw caution to the wind and apply for the Lexington position.
She said she was “thoroughly shocked and humbled,” when she received the initial phone call for the first interview and then a second one. Norton said she was excited to come to a community as diverse as Lexington’s and was encouraged by the city’s progressive ideas on city service.
Norton said she felt “well prepared,” for the Lexington library director position and said while it is larger in size than her past post, she feels “undaunted,” in her new role.
Norton said the Lexington Public Library, built in 2005, is a “beautiful facility,” and is excited to use the space and improve upon it.
Several of Norton’s ideas include raising funds through Give BIG Lexington for new furniture that is more easily cleaned and can be interconnected. She also wants to add a Makerspace area in the computer lab and reconfigure their collection for a more intuitive user experience she said.
Other plans include creating a new website for the library and she will be working with the Nebraska Library Commission, who will create the structure of the site and Norton will maintain it. She also wants to expand the library’s reach on social media, such as Facebook.
Norton said her hope is for the library to become even more involved in the Lexington community, she did note many public spaces took a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. She said she wants the library to become even more of a community center than it was before.
Norton also plans to create a tween and teen book club, which while being a place to discuss literature, can also be a social outlet for children that age. She said she would also like to use the outdoor space of the library for street dances or outdoor festivals.
“Books are only a part of what we do,” Norton said.
Speaking to the larger role of the library, she said it is a cultural center, not only for books but for history, music, etc. Norton said it is important for a library to be “in tone” with the needs of the community.
On a personal note, Norton said she moved to Lexington by herself, while her husband remained at their rural home near Clearwater.
She said they were not ready to leave their home in the country and noted while the arrangement isn’t “traditional” it has been a great opportunity for her to pursue her career goals and passion with the full support of her family.