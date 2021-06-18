New county-wide resource available to help families in need

LEXINGTON — Dawson County has a new resource for helping meet the needs of families in crisis or near-crisis situations. Dawson County Family Partners (DCFP) is a newly-formed community well-being collaborative that serves the families throughout our county.

The primary work of DCFP is to provide a prevention system committed to keeping children, young adults, and families safely in their homes and out of public systems. Central Navigators engage directly with young people and families to learn their needs, then connect them to local resources that can help. DCFP also provides emergency financial assistance to fill gaps in local services.

Currently, there are Central Navigators in offices in Cozad, Gothenburg, and Lexington who work with families in their area, including the other communities in Dawson County. DCFP is currently looking

for a full-time county-wide coordinator to oversee the work of the Central Navigators and help connect them to available resources and services for the families they work with. The coordinator will work out of an office in Lexington and will serve as a liaison between the Navigators in the communities and the local services available.