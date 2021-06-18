New county-wide resource available to help families in need

LEXINGTON — Dawson County has a new resource for helping meet the needs of families in crisis or near-crisis situations. Dawson County Family Partners (DCFP) is a newly-formed community well-being collaborative that serves the families throughout our county.
The primary work of DCFP is to provide a prevention system committed to keeping children, young adults, and families safely in their homes and out of public systems. Central Navigators engage directly with young people and families to learn their needs, then connect them to local resources that can help. DCFP also provides emergency financial assistance to fill gaps in local services.
Currently, there are Central Navigators in offices in Cozad, Gothenburg, and Lexington who work with families in their area, including the other communities in Dawson County. DCFP is currently looking
for a full-time county-wide coordinator to oversee the work of the Central Navigators and help connect them to available resources and services for the families they work with. The coordinator will work out of an office in Lexington and will serve as a liaison between the Navigators in the communities and the local services available.
DCFP was formed in the fall of 2020 as a non-profit organization run by a board of directors from across Dawson County. Nichole Hetz is the current county coordinator and explained that the community response program is not designed to create a new service, but to help families navigate through or supplement existing services.
“Central navigators are aware of and understand the network of available resources and visit with families to help them make a plan or connect with a coach,” said Hetz. “The central navigator receives referrals for assistance with many services, including housing, food, mental health resources and assistance, school supplies, car repair assistance, and things like that.”
If you have questions about the services available or would like to find contact information for the office in your area, visit the Dawson County Family Partners website at https://www.dawsonfamilypartners.org/. Families needing assistance are asked to complete the request for assistance form to be connected with the proper resource. Anyone interested in learning more about the county-wide community coordinator position is asked to contact Dawson County Family Partners board president Claire Bazata at 784-2040.