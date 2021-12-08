Nebraska assessment results highlight importance of stability and support for schools to meet student needs

The following are among the key findings from this year’s NSCAS:

46% of Nebraska students across all grade levels were on track or met the benchmark for college and career ready in math and 48% were either on track or met the benchmark of college and career ready in English Language Arts.

Nebraska has consistently ranks high in national comparisons. In the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) report Nebraska students scored above the national average in all categories and only 4 states outscored Nebraska in 4th grade reading and math. Nebraska also ranked in the top 10 in 8th grade reading and top 5 in 8th grade math.

ACT scores also remained competitive nationally. According to the most recent report from ACT, of the 14 states that tested more than 80% of students Nebraska had the second highest average composite score. However, state scores did decline. Nebraska juniors scored an average of 16.8 in English, 18.0 in math, and 18.3 in science.