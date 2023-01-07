Mustangs get physical in showdown with the Hi-Line Bulls

SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustangs tipped off against the Hi-Line Bulls on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Sumner.

As the game started, the Mustangs just blew the socks off the Bulls going up 17 to four in the first quarter.

It was a different story in the second quarter as the Bulls gained momentum to score 15 points as the Mustangs hit 14.

The 12 point lead for the Mustangs kept them far enough ahead of the Bulls going into the third quarter.

In the third quarter, it was all the Bulls could do to slow down the offense of the Mustangs. The fouls started be called heavily on the Mustangs but that didn’t stop them from scoring 16 points and holding the Bulls to seven.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Bulls finally started to score. Hi-Line hit three three-pointers in the fourth. The buckets Hi-Line were hitting in the fourth wasn’t enough to cover the 21 point lead the Mustangs had.

The Bulls scored 25 points in the fourth but the 17 points made by the Mustangs edged them over for the win.

S-E-M won 64-51.

Mustang Noah Eggleston fouled out but still led in scoring with 14 points, Jayson Guthard had 13, Jace Rosentrender had nine, Chance Daake had eight and Ryan Arbuthnot had six.

Bull Ryker Evans had 20 points, Treyton Evans had 10, Isaiah Bullis had 17 and Zach Whittaker and Dawson Ruda each had two.

The Mustangs faced off against Amherst on Friday, Jan. 6 in Sumner.

Hi-Line travels to compete against Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday, Jan. 7.