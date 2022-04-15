Minutemen extended their win streak to nine with 6-1 win over Aurora

LEXINGTON — The win streak is up nine for the Lexington Minutemen soccer team after a 6-1 win over Aurora. Head Coach Joel Lemus said the team needs to prepare for the “target on their back,” mentality.

The Minutemen hosted the Aurora Huskies on Tuesday, April 12.

“Winds proved to be a factor in Tuesday’s contest against Aurora. However, our boys were able to overcome and scored two first half goals by seniors Bradley Orozco (assist by Diego Martinez) and a penalty kick by Ernesto Vargas,” Lemus said.

“Though we played against the wind in the second half, we were able to net four more goals by Edin Lima (assist by Diego Martinez), two by Alex Perez (one by penalty kick) and one by Fredy Vargas. It was great to see the boys have an understanding of how we can still be effective despite the strong gusts throughout the entire game. It felt as though the wind kept getting stronger and stronger throughout the game,” said Lemus.

When asked about the team’s nine wins in a row, Lemus said, “This current win streak feels good and it’s a momentum we hope to keep carrying. We know we have some good matchups coming up in the next week and our boys are ready for the challenge.”

“We are going to take it one game at a time, starting with making sure we take care of the York Dukes tonight (Thursday) in our makeup game from earlier this season,” Lemus said.

“We also understand that this current win streak is starting to draw attention from other teams so we have to come into games with the mentality that there is a target on our backs as they want to take us down. We are going to have to earn everything we obtain the rest of the way,” Lemus concluded.

With the win, Lexington’s record improves to 9-2, their next match is an away game against Holdrege on Monday, April 18. The Dusters are 1-5 on the season after a recent 5-0 loss against Plattsmouth.