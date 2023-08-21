LEXINGTON — On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Lexington Minutemaids hosted their softball tournament at the Optimist Complex.

The Maids were up against Alliance in the first round.

In the top of the first inning, Lexington scored two runs. Alliance came back in the bottom of the first to score five runs.

Alliance took over in the final two innings after scoring six runs and kept the Maids from finding home plate.

Lexington lost two to 11.

Batting for Lexington was Delilah Solis with three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Paetyn Harvey had two at bats, one run scored, two hits and one walk. Kianna Clouse had three at bats, two hits and two RBIs.

Pitching for the Maids was Valerie Matzar with one strikeout, three walks, 11 runs allowed and nine his allowed.

The second game had Lexington facing off against the Chadron Cardinals.

Chadron did not hold back when up to bat. In the first inning, the Cardinals scored four runs, three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.

Lexington struggled to get any base movements the entire game.

The Maids gave up four strikeouts to the Cardinal pitcher.

It came down to defense and Chadron was able to make plays quicker than Lexington.

Lexington lost zero to 10.

On the mound for Lexington was Clouse with three strikeouts, four walks, 10 runs allowed and eight hits allowed.

The Maids final game was against the Highway 6 Trailblazers of Holdrege.

Holdrege went three up and three out in the first inning then took over in the bottom of the first after scoring five runs.

Lexington struggled when up to bat at the top of the second inning. The Trailblazers put the wheels on in the bottom of the inning to score 10 runs.

The Maids had one final chance to put one on the board in the top of the third but could not get past the defense of the Trailblazers.

Pitching for Lexington was Matzar with one strikeout, seven walks, 15 runs allowed and six hits allowed.

Batting for the Maids was Clouse with one hit and Angulia Martinez-Garcia with one hit.

Lexington hits the road to Holdrege on Tuesday, Aug. 22 with a 6:30 p.m. start.