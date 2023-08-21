YORK — On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Cozad lady Haymakers traveled to York for a softball quad.

The Makers went up against the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders first.

Cozad took a one run lead in the bottom of the first inning as Blair Brennan scored on a passed ball.

In the top of the second inning, the Crusaders took the lead after scoring three runs.

The third inning saw both teams go three up and three out.

Grand Island took a four run lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. Cozad got the bats moving and found their rhythm to edge the Crusader lead. Maker Taylor Howell hit a homerun to bring in two runs to tie the score at six.

The fifth inning was all the Crusaders with four runs scored and shutting out Cozad in the bottom of the inning.

Cozad was down by four going into the sixth inning. Grand Island put two final runs on the board in the top of the inning. The lady Makers scored one run on a homer by Howell in the bottom of the sixth.

The Makers lost seven to 12.

Batting for Cozad was Howell with four at bats, two runs scored, three hits and three RBIs. Brennan had three at bats, one run scored and one walk. Madison Sayer had four at bats and one hit. Jessica Guthard had three at bats. Clatyn Fleharty had three at bats and one hit. Kinley Armagost had two at bats, one run scored and two hits. Lauren Eldridge had one at bat and one run scored. Taryn Chytka had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Mckenzie Munster had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Aubrey Hammerlun had three at bats, one hit and one RBI.

On the mound for the Makers was Sayer with three strikeouts, 12 runs allowed and 13 hits allowed.

In the second game, Cozad faced off against the Fairbury Varsity Jeffs.

Fairbury took a two run lead in the top of the first inning. The lady Makers came back and took over with three runs scored in the bottom of the first.

Cozad’s Sayer hit a homerun to bring in two runs in the bottom of the second inning.

In the fourth and fifth inning, Cozad put one run on the board and left Fairbury from scoring since the first inning.

The lady Makers won seven to two.

Up to swing for Cozad was Howell with four at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Brennan had three at bats, two runs scored and two hits. Sayer had three at bats, three runs scored, three hits and three RBIs. Guthard had one at bat, one hit, one RBI and two walks. Armagost had two at bats, one hit and one walk. Chytka had one at bat, one walk and one RBI.

Pitching for the Makers was Howell with seven strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and four hits allowed.

The last game of the day had Cozad against the York Dukes.

On the first swing, Cozad’s Howell hit a homerun in the top of the first inning. Following that homer, Sayer hit her own to give Cozad a two run lead.

York put one run on the board in the bottom of the first and then up three up and three out in the top of the second.

The Dukes tied the score at two in the bottom of the third inning.

In the fifth inning, Maker Howell scored on a line drive by Sayer.

York topped out the bottom inning with two runs scored to take the win.

Cozad lost three to four.

Batting for Cozad was Howell with three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Brennan had three at bats and two hits. Sayer had three at bats, one run scored, two hits and two RBIs. Armagost had one at bat, one hit and one walk.

Pitching for the Makers was Sayer with three walks, two runs allowed and two hits allowed. Howell had five strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and two hits allowed.

The lady Makers face off against North Platte on Tuesday, Aug. 22 on the road at 6:30 p.m.