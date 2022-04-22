Luann McBride retiring as a Lexington city mail carrier after 28 years

LEXINGTON — Luann McBride has been a Lexington city mail carrier with the United States Post Office for the past 28 years and will be retiring at the end of April.

McBride’s time with the United States Post Office started in February 1994 when she was a single mother with three children in the need of more income.

She worked first as a city flex carrier, this was a part-time position and her hours fluctuated depending on when she was called in. She would be a flex carrier for nine years until 2003.

In August 2003, McBride became a regular, full-time mail carrier with her own route. Her route was called City Four, and included the south side of Lexington and part of the east. She delivered mail on this route for nearly four years.

In July 2007, the City One route opened, which included Lexington’s downtown area. McBride was able to bid on the route and got the position. She recalls stopping in the courthouse and having to deliver mail to every single office, before there was the large mailbox on the first floor.

McBride delivered mail along the downtown bricks for four years until City Two route opened in October 2011. This route includes the northeastern part of town and goes as far north in town as any route does before running into rural mail carrier routes.

She said she took over this route from “Mike the Mailman” Araujo, as he was known by residents on his route. McBride said he left big shoes to fill.

McBride described her daily routine, the city carrier’s clock in each day at 7:30 a.m. and begin to sort the mail which arrived via truck. The mail is sorted into the carriers, “schemes,” mail arranged to match the route the carrier will take.

By 8:30 a.m. the carriers have hit the streets and begin delivering house by house, street by street, McBride said. Most of the carrier’s time is spent walking, delivering mail to each home’s mailbox. By 4 p.m. the carriers have finished and return to the post office, she said.

McBride said you have to like being outside to be a mail carrier and the famous Nebraska weather is not often accommodating. She said people will often be surprised she still shows up at their mailbox, even in horrible weather conditions.

Though not an official slogan, the postal workers creed has often been considered, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

McBride said after nearly three decades on the job, she certainly has learned how to dress for the weather but noted she can handle the cold better than extreme heat. The days she disliked the most were cold, rainy days with a lot of wind.

After making the rounds on the City Two route for 10 years, McBride will retire on April 29, 2022 having been a mail carrier for 28 years.

When asked about her decision to retire, McBride said last year she was working just six days a week from March to July and realized how much time she was missing with her children and grandchildren.

McBride said she had always been told by people that when the time comes to retire, that she would “just know,” and she agrees with that sentiment.

McBride said one of the biggest changes she has seen in her 25 years at the post office is the fact everything is measured and scanned. She said computer programs now determine how long a route will take, packages are scanned, delivery points are scanned, parcels are scanned, she said. Their scanner includes a GPS so the post office can see the location of all of their carriers.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of her career has been the people she has worked with and delivered mail to for years. McBride said she has enjoyed watching families grow up and said the people along her route have become a family and community all of their own.

“The people in Lexington have been so kind and supportive,” McBride said when asked about her customers, “I have seen the changes in the neighborhood. You get to watch people’s children grow up. You see people move away, and new people move in. I have carried all four routes so I have seen all of town.”

Overall, McBride simply said she has “enjoyed” her time as a city carrier. “I have had other opportunities to take supervisor positions, but I didn’t want those headaches,” she said, “You find where you are comfortable, yet challenged and stay there.”

Her co-workers have also been another reason McBride has enjoyed her work.

She noted delivering the mail is a big responsibility and it is a job that has to get done. McBride said if she wasn’t there to do it, one of her co-workers would have to take that over.

Lexington Postmaster Aleta Zimbelman said of McBride, “In 28 years she has never called in sick. That says a lot about an employee who is dedicated to be at work.”

McBride said her co-workers and her have always been happy to help each other out if something comes up. She noted there have been rough patches in her life where her co-workers have stepped up to support her.

When asked about her plans after retirement, McBride said her husband, Kurt, is also retiring from the Dawson County Attorney’s Office around the same time and they plan to spend more time with their grandchildren.

She said they also plan to travel more as they have children in New York, Washington, D.C. and Colorado. They want to visit more National Parks and monuments, as well as more baseball stadiums. Though, McBride said she’ll stay loyal to the Kansas City Royals.

At the end of the day, McBride said she has enjoyed working with her co-workers and the residents she has delivered to is what has made her time as a mail carrier an enjoyable career.