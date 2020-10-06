Storm Chasers Log: 2020 Recap

I finally found a Road 444, paved roads are a godsend when storm chasing, and headed north but stopped a couple times to get more photos of the storm as a rainbow appeared. By this point the storm had picked up a severe weather warning and was dropping inch sized hail in the Sumner area.

I turned east on Highway 40, which has become one of my favorite roads during the 2020 season, and shadowed the storms as they moved away. I chose to not press so close because I actually couldn’t get all of the storm structure in even my wide angle lenses’ frame.

I turned north once I reached Miller and found a hill to sit on and let the storms move further away so I could fit more in frame. By this point my storm was showing signs it was weakening.

I headed further east on Highway 40 and found a great spot to turn off and watch. As my cell weakened, a new storm was developing over Hall County and was beginning to dominate the sky, but while I was waiting for the sun to go down, I had a view of my dying storm to the north and a growing one to the northeast.

I held position here snapping various shots near a corn field which was being irrigated. I wanted to wait until the sun was going down, because the light from the setting sun can create some amazing views and colors in the clouds.