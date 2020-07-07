DAWSON COUNTY — A National Weather Service Hastings meteorologist says residents in Dawson County should be paying attention to the weather from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, severe weather is looking more likely.
Meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch said while July is not known for organized thunderstorm outbreaks, Wednesday, July 8 is looking at increasing chances for severe weather.
The Strom Prediction Center placed most of north and south central Nebraska under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday, a two out of five in threat level. Tornado chances were increased to 5 percent, but then lowered to only two percent, reflecting the isolated chances.
Pfannkuch said storms will likely develop in western Nebraska over the Sandhills and once they do, two scenarios could be likely.
The most likely is storms will quickly organize into a mesoscale convective system, or squall line. If this occurs the line of storms could move southeast across most of the NWS Hastings warning area, including Dawson and Gosper.
Another possible scenario is that some storms will be able to stay isolated and if they do, there is a better chance for a tornado. The SPC noted low level wind shear would be present in central Nebraska, which is contributing to the threat.
Even if some storms can stay isolated at the start of their formation, it likely won’t last long as the environment looks to support storms growing into a squall line.
With squall lines, Pfannkuch said the damaging straight line winds will be the main threat, perhaps up to 70 mph in places. The next threat is hail, which could be the size of half dollars.
A possible benefit of this storm system would be the rain it brings to the area. Pfannkuch said out of the 24 counties they cover in Nebraska and Kansas, only three have seen decent rainfall. He said most of their warning area has become increasingly dry.
The issue is too much rain could come too quickly and there could be locally heavy rainfall and a possible flash flooding threat, something Pfannkuch said the NWS Hastings will be watching for.
When it comes to Dawson and Gosper County, Pfannkuch said the time to watch is a four hour block between 7 and 11 p.m. He said the threat could start early or last later. People should have multiple ways to keep track of the weather.
