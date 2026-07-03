August 2, 1939 - July 28, 2026
Richard "Dick" Eugene Downey passed away peacefully, with family at his bedside, on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the age of 86.
Dick was born August 2, 1939, in Anselmo, NE, and his family resided in Dale Valley, near Merna. A few years later, Dick's family moved to San Diego, CA, where his father helped build aircraft for World War II. After his family returned to Nebraska, Dick attended school at Dale Valley #31 and continued at Merna High School, graduating in 1957.
In 1959, Dick married Patricia "Patsy" (Jacquot), and they shared many meaningful years while building a family of eight sons. Though they eventually parted ways, Dick and Patsy remained united in their devotion to their family.
Dick was a farmer, truck driver, and heavy equipment operator until he joined Sargent Irrigation in 1966. After a decade of drilling and repairing water wells, Dick founded his own company in 1976, Downey Well Service in Merna. In 1989, Dick returned to Sargent Irrigation and moved to Elko, NV. In 1994, Dick moved back to Nebraska, worked for Sargent Pipe in Broken Bow, and later acquired a small farm and home west of Merna.
In 2009, Dick joined Downey Drilling Inc. in Lexington, NE, as their CTO (Chief Transportation Officer) while still maintaining his farm and home near Merna. When Dick was finally ready to retire in 2023, he moved to a new home in Lexington and continued supporting Downey Drilling as their Executive Advisor.
In late 2025, Dick's health challenges convinced him to move into assisted living at Ridgeway Senior Living in Lexington, and eventually Brookestone View in Broken Bow, where he lived out his final days.
Dick's hobbies included stock car racing, riding motorcycles, and caring for the large lawn at his Merna farm home. Dick was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #2388 of Broken Bow.
Dick is survived by his sons, Thomas (Audrey) of Lexington, NE, Mark of Cascade, CO, Steve (Lynnette) of Ceresco, NE, Dave (Annette) of Merna, NE, Greg of Tucson, AZ, Matthew (Karen) of Fallbrook, CA, and Dr. Tim (Dr. Michelle) of Chadds Ford, PA. Dick is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Jim Downey, Ella Mae Mapel (Gene), and Mike Downey (Sheila).
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Craig Downey; parents, Paul Downey and Mabel Downey (Kettleborough); brothers, Wayne Downey and Edward Downey; and sisters, Mary Kay Price (Downey) and Shirley Phifer (Downey).
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a memorial donation to St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery of Dale Valley, Knights of Columbus of Broken Bow, or Merna Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo, NE. Burial will follow in the Dale Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a memorial donation to St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery of Dale Valley, Knights of Columbus of Broken Bow, or Merna Volunteer Fire Department. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary, then a time to greet the family from 5 to 6 p.m., with a rosary held at 6 p.m. at the St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Online words of remembrance or condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com