Kenneth "Ken" Rystrom Aug 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 9, 1940 - August 2, 2026kAmu@C>6C %CF>3F== C6D:56?E z6??6E9 Qz6?Q #JDEC@>[ gd[ H6?E 9@>6 E@ 36 H:E9 9:D {@C5 2?5 $2G:@C @? $F?52J[ pF8FDE a[ a_ae]k^AmkAm$6CG:46D H:== 36 2E `` 2]>] |@?52J[ pF8FDE `f[ 2E tG2?86=:42= uC66 r9FC49 :? w2DE:?8D H:E9 !2DE@C |2EE $2DD @77:4:2E:?8] qFC:2= H:== 36 2E hib_ 2]>] |@?52J[ pF8FDE `f[ 2E vC66?H@@5 r6>6E6CJ :? %CF>3F==] ':D:E2E:@? H:== 36 @?6 9@FC 367@C6 E96 D6CG:46 2E E96 49FC49] |6>@C:2=D >2J 36 8:G6? E@ tG2?86=:42= uC66 r6=63C2E6 #64@G6CJ 2Ea_`d } $E y@D6A9 pG6[ w2DE:?8D[ }t egh_`] %96 D6CG:46 H:== 36 =:G6\DEC62>65 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^3:E]=J^<6?CJDEC@>Qm9EEADi^^3:E]=J^<6?CJDEC@>k^2m] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ A=62D6 G:D:E E96 7F?6C2= 9@>6VD H63D:E6]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video See images from the Douglas County treasurer's website Border Patrol union backs U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts in Nebraska Senate race Border Patrol union backs U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts in Nebraska Senate race Construction continues on new $33 million Gretna Community Complex Construction continues on new $33 million Gretna Community Complex Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident