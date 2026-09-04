December 30, 1939 - August 22, 2026
Margaret Ann (Schroeder) Traudt passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Swedish Hospital in Denver at the age of 86. She was born on December 30, 1939 in Elwood, Nebraska, the daughter of Frederick and Opal (Delp) Schroeder.
Margaret had many fond memories of growing up on the family farm outside of Elwood with four brothers and a large extended family nearby. After graduating from Elwood High School, she went to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln to prepare for a teaching career. During her freshman year, she met a handsome sophomore named Ray Traudt, and they were married in Elwood two years later on November 28, 1959. Ray had enlisted in the U.S. Army and was soon shipped out to France. Margaret followed, marking the first of many travel adventures they would enjoy over the years. They started their family overseas with the arrival of daughter Sharon, and once back in the States, moved to the Los Angeles area where son David Kevin was born in Burbank, California.
After several years out west, the family settled in the Denver area in 1970, and Margaret embarked on an increasingly demanding career that would last the next 30 years. She completed her B.S. degree in Sociology and an M.A. degree in Public Administration at the University of Colorado, Denver. She then held supervisory roles in several State of Colorado agencies, including the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, Aging and Adult Services, and Health Care Benefits. Later in her career, she managed the Medicaid program for the entire state. Margaret took great pride in leading these programs and making a difference for the people of Colorado; she was honored numerous times as an outstanding leader and a great boss.
In the early 1990s, Margaret became a proud and loving grandma to three, and was soon prioritizing play visits and overnights, volleyball, baseball, and lacrosse games, band concerts, school plays, and graduations. She also enjoyed traveling the world with Ray – to China, Russia, Egypt, South America, and several return trips to Europe – often without itineraries and before smart phones to help them navigate.
Most of all, Margaret's family meant everything to her and includes her husband of nearly 67 years, Ray; children Sharon and Kevin (Amy); grandchildren Elizabeth (Andrew), Alex (Amanda), and Ian; great-grandson Theo; and brothers Allen, David, and Gary and their families. She was preceded in death by her beloved older brother Norman and her parents.
Margaret was a beautiful, gentle soul with an iron core and a playful spirit. We will miss her greatly and keep her in our hearts forever.
A small service and celebration will be held on Saturday, September 5, beginning at 10:30 am at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial, Colorado.