Stanley Lewis Derickson Oct 19, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 19, 1940 - September 6, 2026kAm$E2?=6J { s6C:4<D@? $C] A2DD65 :?E@ E96 AC6D6?46 @7 w:D {@C5 p?5 $2G:@C y6DFD r9C:DE $6AE6>36C e[ a_ae 2E ge J62CD @=5]k^AmkAmq@C? u63CF2CJ `h[ `hc_[ {6I:?8E@? }63C2D<2[ w6 8C25F2E65 7C@> {6I:?8E@? w:89 $49@@= :? `hdg[ 7@==@H65 3J c J62CD :? E96 &]$] }2GJ 7C@> `hdg\`hea 2D 2 #25:@ t=64EC:4:2?] w6 D6CG65 23@2C5 E96 r2CC:6C &$$ w2?4@4< 2?5 %C@@A %C2?DA@CE &$$ r2G2=:6C] w6 FD65 9:D }2GJ $<:==D E@ DFAA@CE 9:D 72>:=J C6A2:C:?8 %'VD 2?5 t=64EC@?:4D 7@C >2?J J62CD]k^Am kAmw6 2EE2:?65 2 qp[ %9q[ %9|[ 2?5 !9s H:E9 E96 8@2= @7 65F42E:?8[ 8F:5:?8[ 2?5 4@F?D6=:?8 DEF56?ED 2E E96 4@==686 =6G6= 23@FE y6DFD r9C:DE 2?5 D6CG:?8 :? E96 49FC49] w6 2=D@ D6=7\AF3=:D965 2 4@?D6CG2E:G6 DJDE6>2E:4 E96@=@8J 3@@< 2D H6== 2D @E96C DEF5:6D @7 E96 q:3=6] %96 %96@=@8J 3@@< 92D 366? FD65 3J !2DE@CD 2?5 %62496CD 2D 2 DEF5J DFAA=6>6?E 3J D>2== r9FC496D 2?5 q:3=6 x?DE:EFE6D 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5]k^Am kAmw6 H2D 2=H2JD BF:6E=J 2?5 5:=:86?E=J D6CG:?8[ 42C:?8[ 2?5 AC@G:5:?8 E96 36DE 96 4@F=5 7@C 9:D 72>:=J[ DEF56?ED[ 2?5 49FC49 H:E9 2 ?6G6C 6?5:?8 D6?D6 @7 9F>@C]k^Am kAmw6 :D DFCG:G65 3J 9:D =@G:?8 H:76 @7 ea J62CD[ u2:E9[ E9C66 49:=5C6?[ {2FC:6 z6==6J WqCF46X[ $E2?=6J xx Wr@=66?X[ 2?5 %:> Ws2?6EE6X[ }:?6 vC2?549:=5C6?[ 2?5 %H6?EJ vC62E vC2?549:=5C6?]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video France first night under targeted curfews passed calmly SquareOne hosts grand opening of new facility SquareOne hosts grand opening of new facility Search for Amelia Earhart’s plane comes up empty, but researchers did find something Search for Amelia Earhart’s plane comes up empty, but researchers did find something Over 70% Of Americans Think The US Is On The “Wrong Track” Over 70% Of Americans Think The US Is On The “Wrong Track”