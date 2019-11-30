Help a local student save lives this winter by giving blood on Dec. 26 in Lexington

LEXINGTON — The community is invited to help maintain a strong blood supply this winter by joining Lexington High School student Tessa Eldridge for a blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 26 from noon to 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church. By helping hospital patients in need, donors can also help Tessa earn volunteer hours and a chance to earn a scholarship through the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program.
The holidays can be a challenging season to collect blood. Donations often decline when school is out of session and many regular donors delay giving while they vacation and take part in holiday activities, but the need for blood is constant.
All presenting donors will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt from the American Red Cross, while supplies last.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code <code> or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire found at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or on the Blood Donor App is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
