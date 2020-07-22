DAWSON COUNTY — Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Two Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesday, necessitating the issuance of a press release.
The new confirmed cases were in the following counties,
Buffalo County – 4
Dawson County – 2
Phelps County – 2
Two Rivers is only issuing daily press releases if five or more cases are reported in their district on any given day.
Over the past two weeks, 23 cases have been discovered in Dawson County; in total there have been 887 cases, still the sixth most in the state. There have been eight deaths in the county due to the virus.
Gosper County has 13 total cases, no deaths and has not reported any new cases in several weeks.
Neighboring Buffalo County is seeing an increase in cases, with 46 reported in the last two weeks, contributing to the overall total of 242.
The areas which continue to be hit hard by the virus are the metropolitan counties, like Douglas Lancaster and Sarpy.
In the past two weeks Douglas has recorded 1,278 cases, adding to a total of 8,900, and approaching 9,000 cases. Lancaster reported 636 new cases, with the total now reaching 2,541. Sarpy recorded 309 new cases, contributing to a total of 1,569.
Nebraska as a whole now has 23,190 COVID-19 cases and 310 people have died due to the virus. There are currently 118 active hospitalizations for the virus and 17,389 people have recovered.
