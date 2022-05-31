Local communities take time to reflect, celebrate Memorial Day

LEXINGTON — As residents got out to enjoy the unofficial start to the summer season, many chose to reflect on Monday and observe Memorial Day.

The Lexington Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, speakers included Steve Zerr and Mark Wigstone.

Across the local area, communities held their Memorial Day ceremonies, taking time to think of all of those who have given their lives in the line of duty serving their country.

A common feature to many ceremonies is the playing of taps.

Taps was arranged in its present form by the Union Army Brigadier General Daniel Butterfield, an American Civil War general and Medal of Honor recipient who commanded the 3rd Brigade of the 1st Division in the V Army Corps of the Army of the Potomac while at Harrison's Landing, Virginia, in July 1862 to replace a previous French bugle call used to signal "lights out".

The tune is also sounded at many memorial services in Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater and at grave sites throughout the cemetery. It is also regularly played at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, to commemorate the sacrifice made, at and around that site, by United States servicemen in World War II, during the Allied effort to liberate Europe from the Nazi Germany.

The song is also played during each of the military wreath ceremonies conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier every year, including the ones held on Memorial Day. The ceremonies are viewed by many people, including veterans, school groups, and foreign officials.

Some ceremonies will also feature a three round volley.

The three-volley salute is a ceremonial act with its origins in European dynastic wars, in which the fighting ceased so that the dead and wounded could be removed. After this was accomplished, three shots were fired into the air to signal that the battle could resume.

In the United States it is part of the drill and ceremony of the Honor Guard. It consists of a rifle party firing blank cartridges into the air three times.

In his statement, Governor Pete Ricketts wrote, “On Memorial Day, we honor the brave Americans who have given their lives in service to our nation. For nearly 250 years, our Republic has been defended by brave women and men who have answered the call of duty in times of war. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism.”

“This Monday, I encourage all Nebraskans to remember our fallen heroes and to give thanks for their patriotic devotion. Together, let’s commit to carrying on their legacy by selflessly serving our communities.”

In 1868, General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic called for a "Decoration Day", which was widely celebrated. By 1890, every Northern state had adopted it as a holiday. The World Wars turned it into a generalized day of remembrance, instead of just for the Civil War. In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as "Memorial Day" and changed its observance to the last Monday in May.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Many volunteers place an American flag on graves of military personnel in national cemeteries. Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States, while Labor Day, the first Monday of September, marks the unofficial start of autumn and the end of the summer