Local area receives more rainfall in first seven days of July than all of June

LEXINGTON — Weather sites in the local area recorded more rain during the first seven days of July than the entire month of June. However, drought conditions remain unchanged in Dawson and Gosper counties.

All of Dawson County and the portion of Gosper County north of Highway 23 remain under Severe Drought (D2) conditions; southern Gosper County is under Moderate Drought (D1) conditions.

These conditions remain in place despite the fact that between July 1-7, an Elwood weather site recorded 2.79 inches of rain. In contrast, the same site only recorded 1.49 inches for all of June.

According to the National Weather Service – Hastings, most of the area during the first days of July recorded around 0.50-2.00 inches of rain. There were exceptions of 2.40-4.50 inches in Valley and Greeley counties and along the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Localized dry pockets in the NWS Hastings warning area included Harlan and northern Webster counties.

From June 8 to July 7, Dawson County is among the driest pockets in the area, only recording 1.50 inches of precipitation during the period. From April to July, Dawson and Gosper counties have only seen 5-7 inches of rain, compared to 13-16 inches in counties to the east.

“Locally heavy rainfall (more than 1 inch) this past week resulted in 1-category improvements to parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Based on increasing short-term precipitation deficits and consistent with worsening soil moisture indicators, severe drought (D2) expanded across north-central Nebraska and extreme drought (D3) was added to more of northeastern Nebraska,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Looking ahead through July 14, the NWS Hastings coverage area is expected to receive no more than a quarter of an inch of precipitation and any areas that see more will be the exception.

“The combination of the upcoming mainly dry and hot forecast obviously does not bode well for making continued progress on lingering drought issues, and we could see some areas start to regress fairly readily,” per a NWS Hastings forecast discussion.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.