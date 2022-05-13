Limited improvement seen as extreme drought conditions removed from the local area

LEXINGTON — Thanks to the recent rainfall, there was limited improvement to drought conditions across the local area.

Although not as wet as the proceeding week, most of the National Weather Service – Hastings coverage area received around 0.25-0.75 inches. Totals of one inch or more were most common in parts of Dawson, Valley Greeley, Sherman, York, Polk and Mitchell counties.

The biggest improvement was the removal of Extreme Drought (D3) conditions from the northern counties, including Dawson.

As of the latest update, all of Dawson County and the majority of Gosper County is considered under Severe Drought (D2) conditions. The southern area of Gosper is now considered under Moderate Drought (D1) conditions.

For the second week in a row, there was zero drought degradation, all the changes were improvements.

In the last two weeks, a site south of Elwood recorded 3.22 inches and one southeast of Lexington recorded 2.83 inches between April 28 and May 10.

Contrast that with the period between Oct. 27 and April 27 when only 1.28 inches and 1.39 inches were recorded by the Elwood and Lexington sites respectively.

“On this week’s map, improvement in drought conditions continued on the map in areas of eastern Kansas, Nebraska and eastern South Dakota where another round of storms helped to alleviate short-term deficits as well as provide a modest boost to soil moisture levels and stream flows,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“However, the longer-term impacts of the drought in western portions of the region are still causing impacts including areas with poor pasture and rangeland conditions and low stock pond levels,” stated the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“April was very dry, with Kansas seeing its 3rd driest and Colorado its 5th driest on record,” the U.S. Drought Monitor concluded.

Looking ahead, “Although localized exceptions will almost certainly occur, most of our coverage area is currently expected to receive somewhere between 0.25-1.00 inches through May 19,” said NWS Hastings.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.