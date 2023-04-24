LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School 2023 Prom was held on Saturday, April 22. The theme for the event this was “Starry Night.”

The event got kicked off with an open house during the afternoon where pictures could be taken in the east gym where the space had been decorated appropriate to the theme.

Later in the evening, walk-ins began featuring a new set up this year. Traditionally, couples had walked the length of the gym, pausing for official photos. This year, couples walked down a lighted path toward the south bleachers were they had their photos taken.

After the dance concluded at 11:30 p.m., the Post Prom was hosted at the Lexington Middle School until 2 a.m. Entertainment included a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, archery tag, a photo booth and hypnotist Justin James.