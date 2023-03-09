LEXINGTON — The third Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Parade is just around the corner. March 25 will be here sooner than we think.

The parade coordination team is looking for drivers for the military vehicles in the parade. The Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles will be preparing vehicles March 18 at noon. If you wish to drive, please be available that day to help get the jeeps and trucks ready.

The parade itself is slated for March 25. Line up will be near the intersection of Fifth and Washington at 12:30 p.m. The parade will commence at 1 p.m. and travel north up Washington Street.

Though the holiday is for commemoration of the Vietnam era veterans, all veterans are welcome to take part and be recognized.

Contact the Dawson County Veteran Service Office for more information.

American Legion Post 111 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5136 will be hosting a soup supper at the museum that evening, starting at 6 p.m. Lexington High School senior Rachel Kearney will be performing, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The soup supper is a free will donation event, with proceeds going toward the purchase of additional flags for the Lexington Veteran Pavilion.

Vietnam War

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

According to federal law, the United States' military involvement in the Vietnam War began in February 1961 and lasted until May 1975.

The conflict first emerged after a left-wing revolutionary movement, the Viet Minh, forced the French colonial government military to withdraw from Indochina in 1954.

The United States then assumed financial and military support for the South Vietnamese state. The Việt Cộng (VC), a South Vietnamese common front under the direction of North Vietnam, initiated a guerrilla war in the south.

U.S. involvement escalated under President John F. Kennedy through the MAAG program, from just under a thousand military advisors in 1959 to 23,000 in 1964.

After the 1964 Gulf of Tokin incident, President Lyndon B. Johnson increased U.S. military presence in Vietnam. U.S. and South Vietnam forces relied on air superiority and overwhelming firepower to conduct search and destroy operations, involving ground forces, artillery, and airstrikes.

The U.S. also conducted a large-scale strategic bombing campaign against North Vietnam.

Operation Rolling Thunder was launched early in the war, which was later judged as ineffective and the Operation Linebacker campaigns late in the war using B-52 bombers to bring the North Vietnamese to the negotiation table.

The communist Tet Offensive throughout 1968 caused U.S. domestic support for the war to fade, despite the outcome being a tactical victory for the United States.

The Tet Offensive created a crisis within the Johnson administration, which became increasingly unable to convince the American public that it had been a major defeat for the communists.

The optimistic assessments made prior to the offensive by the administration and the Pentagon came under heavy criticism and ridicule as the "credibility gap" that had opened in 1967 widened into a chasm.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon began a policy of “Vietnamization,” which transitioned fighting efforts to Vietnamese troops. U.S. forces had largely been withdrawn by early 1972. The Paris Peace Accords of January 1973 saw all U.S. forces withdrawn.

The Peace Accords were almost immediately broken and North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon in 1975; North and South Vietnam were unified the following year.

Approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam. During the war, more than 58,000 servicemen and women lost their lives.