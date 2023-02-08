LEXINGTON – The third installment of the Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Day Parade is just around the corner, as it is slated for March 25 in Lexington.

“We have had two of the best days possible the first two parades we did,” said parade chairman Steve Zerr. “I’m hopeful we can make it three in a row.”

The parade is based around the newly established Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day holiday on March 29. The event is held on the nearest Saturday to the holiday to enable as much participation as possible, according to Zerr.

“Vietnam veterans are the main purpose for the holiday but we really want to honor all veterans,” he said. “I like to think of it as a ‘Spring Veterans Day’.”

The parade will travel north up Washington Street March 25, starting at 1 p.m. Line-up will start at 12:30 near Pinnacle Bank at the intersection of Fifth and Washington Street.

No entry fee is required. If someone would like to have an entry in the parade, they are asked to contact the Dawson County Veteran Service Office. Floats are asked to be veteran supportive or have a patriotic theme.

In the past, a hamburger feed was held downtown during the parade. This year a Soup Supper fundraising event will be held at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, starting at 6 p.m. All proceeds will go toward flags and flag poles at the Lexington Veteran Pavilion.