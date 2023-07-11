LEXINGTON — The Lexington School board passed a resolution opposing the opening of a homeless shelter in the former Plum Creek Care Center facility during their meeting on Monday, July 10.

The resolution is related to an effort by Crossroads Mission Avenue, which has been working to bring homeless shelter services and transitional housing to Lexington since September 2022.

Crossroads is a Christian non-profit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.

Crossroads’ first plan was to open a homeless shelter at the former Love in Action site at 907 W. 8th St. So far, this space has been opened as a thrift store to help raise funds for remodeling the space as a shelter.

After presenting the plan to Lexington’s Planning Commission, it received approval, despite several local business owners and residents raising concerns about a homeless shelter in their vicinity.

However, plans have changed as Crossroads has signed a purchase agreement for $2.3 million to purchase the former Plum Creek Care Center facility, located at 1505 N. Adams St, just across the street from Lexington High School.

The Plum Creek Care Center facility has sat empty since October 2022, after Lantis Enterprises announced its closure.

Crossroads Executive Director Daniel Buller said “Crossroads has been talking to the owners of this facility since late summer 2022 and we are excited to come to an agreement and a path forward to purchase a facility that will adequately serve the need.”

Crossroads is actively campaigning to raise the funding needed to complete the acquisition and recently received a $10,000 donation from the Lexington Ministerial Association and $6,000 from the Trinity Foundation.

After meeting in executive session, the school board voted unanimously to oppose the granting of a conditional use permit to Crossroads, “due to the proximity to Lexington High School and safety concerns for students and staff.”

The Planning Commission will consider Crossroad’s application for a conditional use permit to open a shelter in the building during their meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The school board also met in executive session to discuss action related to a proposed real estate purchase.

Following the discussion, the board approved purchasing the house located at 1215 N. Grant St., just north of Lexington Middle School and the Orthman Community YMCA, for $153,000.00.

Employee contracts approved the board included: Shelbi Hammond, LHS Alternative Education; Mitch Muma, Pershing PE teacher and Julie Sampson, special education teacher.

During the reports and comments section, Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor presented the Results Matter 2022-2023 report to the board.

“ELA is required to follow Results Matter in Nebraska which is a child, program, and family outcomes measurement system designed and implemented to improve programs and supports for all young children served by districts and their community partners,” Naylor wrote.

Naylor noted that students tested in 2022 arrived with higher scores than those in fall 2021, likely due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also noted that attendance at ELA is not mandatory and a student missing class days can have an impact on their test scores.

The rest of the items on the agenda mostly concerned housekeeping items, such as policy changes, annual requirements, etc.

The board took time to receive any public comment related to district efforts to comply with the provisions of the state statues related to the social studies and civics curriculum and the district’s Plan for Safe Return.

The Plan for Safe Return must be reviewed every six months and is related to the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds distributed by the federal government.

Also approved was an agreement with Lexington Regional Health Center for physical and occupational therapy services for the 2023-2024 school year.

Annual requirements approved include:

Parental Involvement Policy

Bullying Policy

Compulsory Attendance and Excessive Absenteeism

An amendment was made to the firearm and weapons policy, regarding recent legislative actin that eliminated the need for a permit to conceal carry. The amendment changes the language to reflect the new law.

Firearms and weapons are still banned from school property.

The board also approved the district handbook for the 2023-2024 school year, with a few changes to reflect the last legislative session.