Lexington school board hears public comment opposed to draft school health education that explains range of sex, gender identities

Superintendent John Hakonson noted after the meeting the most controversial components to the draft are in the Human Growth and Development standards.

“It is safe to say our current district standards do not go into the level of detail concerning sexuality as the new draft standards do,” Hakonson said, “We are waiting to see what the final product is and then decide if they are a good fit for our students. Districts are not obliged to adopt the standards.”

Scherr told the school board that parents in opposition feel like the standards contain “age inappropriate and un-scientific” content.

She said she attended the state school board meeting and offered her comments in opposition of the proposed standards, but she felt like the state board had already made their minds up to adopt the standards.

Scherr said, in her opinion, topics like gender identity and sexual orientation should be taught at home and do not belong in a public school, “especially not at such young ages.”

She said if the proposed standards are adopted at Lexington Public Schools, their children will no longer attend school in the district. “There is no way we can subject our children to these standards,” said Scherr.