Lexington school board hears public comment opposed to draft school health education that explains range of sex, gender identities

LEXINGTON — A parent voiced their opposition to proposed public school health standards from the Nebraska Department of Education during the meeting of the Lexington school board on Monday, May 10.
Stephanie Scherr said there has been a “big uproar,” from parents for many different reasons regarding the proposed standards.
The draft standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education, NDE, emphasize teaching children respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities.
Kindergarteners would be taught about different types of family structures including, “co-habitating” and same-gender families. They would also learn medically accurate names for body parts, including genitalia. They would learn the difference between safe and unsafe touching.
Fourth graders would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity. Fifth graders would be taught that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.
Sixth graders would learn what sexual identity is and learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, among them heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual. They would learn the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity.
Seventh graders would learn about sexual intercourse, including vaginal, oral and anal sex and “their relationship to STD/HIV transmission.”
High school students would learn about abstinence as well as contraceptives. They would learn how to find medically accurate sources of information about contraceptive methods, including emergency contraception and condoms and the local services that provide them. They would learn about pregnancy options, such as parenting and adoption, and prenatal care, according to the proposed standards.
If the NDE approves the proposed standards, school districts would have three options.
They can adopt the curriculum, they can completely dismiss the standards and use their own health curriculum or they can adapt the standards to fit into what they are currently teaching.
A vote on the final draft standards would likely come next fall, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Shortly after the standards were released, Governor Pete Ricketts released a statement that called for the NDE to “scrap the proposed sex education topics that are included in the draft health standards.
Only 28 of the 48 state senators signed a letter to the Nebraska Department of Education opposing the proposed standards.
Senator Matt Williams of District 36 released a statement saying, “I believe the health standards are not age or content appropriate, and infringe on parental rights.”
Superintendent John Hakonson noted after the meeting the most controversial components to the draft are in the Human Growth and Development standards.
“It is safe to say our current district standards do not go into the level of detail concerning sexuality as the new draft standards do,” Hakonson said, “We are waiting to see what the final product is and then decide if they are a good fit for our students. Districts are not obliged to adopt the standards.”
Scherr told the school board that parents in opposition feel like the standards contain “age inappropriate and un-scientific” content.
She said she attended the state school board meeting and offered her comments in opposition of the proposed standards, but she felt like the state board had already made their minds up to adopt the standards.
Scherr said, in her opinion, topics like gender identity and sexual orientation should be taught at home and do not belong in a public school, “especially not at such young ages.”
She said if the proposed standards are adopted at Lexington Public Schools, their children will no longer attend school in the district. “There is no way we can subject our children to these standards,” said Scherr.
“There are many, many parents who feel the same way,” she said.
During the remainder of the meeting, board members approved the purchase of various items and materials.
First, Hakonson noted to the board members a modular building will be relocated from Sandoz Elementary to Lexington High School for additional classroom space.
Among these were The Write Tools summer staff training from an LLC of the same name in the amount of $15,525.00. This will be optional summer teacher training paid for through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, ESSER, Superintendent John Hakonson said.
Also purchased were social emotional learning, SEL, student subscriptions and training from Aperture Education, LLC, for $27,337.50. Hakonson said this is online social emotional learning student screeners and training that will also be paid through ESSER funds.
Student Services Director Angie Kovarik said this is a universal training and teachers will screen first and third graders to find a baseline and those students who may need assistance in social emotional skills.
The board also approved purchase of reading site licenses and training from Amplify for $111,400.00. This is K-5 grades supplemental reading materials used to close the pandemic created achievement gap and are complementary to their core reading materials, Hakonson said, these will also be paid by ESSER funds.
The purchase of technology was also approved by the board, including 1,900 iPads from Apple, Inc. for $639,393.00. Technology Director Kristi Jergensen said these are for LHS, LMS student, teachers and para-educators. She said in 2022 they will purchase additional iPads for the elementary students. ESSER funds are being used to purchase them.
PC desktop computers were also purchased from CDW-G for $37,694.47, these are needed in the Computer Aided Drafting, CAD and welding classrooms, funds will come from either Perkins or ESSER funds, Hakonson said.
An amendment to the 2021-2022 negotiated agreement was approved. It added five voluntary professional development days and five mandatory student instructional days to the 2021-2022 school district calendar, Hakonson said.
An amended 2021-2022 district calendar was also approved, reflecting the change to the agreement, it adds six dates for teachers to work five voluntary professional development days, during the first week of August and January 4. It now includes three snow days instead of two, but the last day for students will still precede Memorial Day weekend.
A resignation was approved for Jenny Battershaw, Bryan Elementary kindergarten and first grade, while hiring recommendations approved included, KayLee Heins, LHS English, Kayla Myers, LMS 8th grade math, Odwuar Quinonez, Bryan kindergarten and first grade and Elizabeth Romero-Duarte, LHS English learner, EL.
Contract extensions for Josey Blessin, Hilary Klammer and Amy Pepplitsch were also approved.
During reports and comments, Hakonson said congratulations were in order for many LHS students.
First the LHS Journalism team competed and placed in the NSSA State Journalism Championship. The team placed 9th out of 35 teams who competed in Class B. Morgan Smith and Liah Haines were champions in their respective categories.
There were nine LHS Powerlifting national qualifiers; Jackie Ostrom, Arlin Munoz, Karly Huerta, Leticia Virigilio, Angel Perez, Leonardo Martinez, Gabriel Alvarez, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Cesar Garcia. They will compete in Aurora, Colorado, on May 29 and 30.
Finally, the LHS girls and boy soccer teams won their conference this year and qualified for state, this is a first in the history of the girls’ soccer program. The boys are ranked second and they will compete in their 10th trip to state in the last 13 years.
School was called off for Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 to allow for students and staff to attend the NSAA Soccer Championships at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
A retirement reception has been planned for Thursday, May 30 from 4-6 p.m. in the LMS commons for retirees Sandy Doss, Lori Gierhan and Connie Rocker. It is open to the public.