Lexington sailor, who perished on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, identified in February 2021

OMAHA — A Lexington sailor who perished on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor was identified in the last of a six year process by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to account for the missing dead.
Navy Seaman 2nd Class Walter Ray Pentico, 17 at the time of the attack, was identified by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Feb. 24, 2021; the announcement was made on June 4.
The six-year Oklahoma Project identified 355 of the 388 crew members who were still unaccounted for when the remains were disinterred from Hawaii’s Punchbowl cemetery in 2015.
Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, described the effort — conducted out of its lab at Offutt Air Force Base — as a “milestone in the history of the Department of Defense,” according to the Omaha World-Herald.
The effort, he said, “Exceeded expectations.”
“Most of these 343 sailors and Marines cannot be found in history books or documentaries, but their own acts of heroism are not lost to history,” McKeague said.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, the Navy reburied the unidentifiable remains from 429 sailors and Marines killed in the attack.
The re-interment ceremony will return a casket containing bones too small for identification to an empty grave at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, also known as the Punchbowl.
The Oklahoma Project, led by anthropologists at the agency’s Offutt Air Force Base laboratory and aided by DNA analysts in Dover, Delaware, resulted in the identification of 361 crew men.
The lab identified all but four of the 23 missing USS Oklahoma sailors from Nebraska and western Iowa.
Three other caskets containing larger bones were buried last week. The Navy has separated them in the hope that they could be linked in the future to some of the 33 Oklahoma sailors who remain unidentified — perhaps through future advances in DNA technology, or if new DNA samples are obtained from families of USS Oklahoma casualties, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
A date and location of Pentico’s burial haven’t been set by the Navy yet.
Pentico was born on March 31, 1924 to parents Sherman and Ethel Pentico in Overton. He had two older brothers, George, born in 1907, and Charles, born 1922. Walter moved with his family to Lexington when he was just two years old.
Pentico attended Lexington Public Schools and was later employed by the City of Lexington. He had been an active member of the Southern Mission Church.
On April 3, 1941 he enlisted with the Civilian Conservation Corps, CCC, at Mitchell.
The CCC was a voluntary public work relief program which had been started in 1933 for unemployed, unmarried men. It was a major part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program that provided manual labor jobs to those who had lost work during the Great Depression.
Pentico served with the CCC for three months before he fatefully enlisted in the United States Navy on July 7, 1941, only five months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. His two brothers would eventually serve in the United States Army.
As a recruit, Pentico was sent to Denver for physical examinations and then shipped to San Diego, Calif., for seven weeks of training.
After his training was complete, Pentico was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, BB-37. The Oklahoma was the second of two Nevada class battleships, the ship was ordered by the Navy in 1911 and construction began in October, 1912.
The Oklahoma was launched in 1914 and mainly conducted fleet exercises in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The ship was modernized in 1929, which brought her crew complement up to 1,398. In 1936 the ship took part in rescuing American refugees, fleeing the Spanish Civil War.
By the late 1930s, the Oklahoma had been assigned to the Pacific Fleet and made her home berth in Pearl Harbor, along with her other sister battleships.
Pentico had reached the rank of seaman second class by the time he joined the Oklahoma’s crew of over a thousand. He was just 16 years old when Oklahoma left the states bound for Hawaii on Oct. 1.
On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Oklahoma was moored in berth Fox 3 in Battleship Row.
During the Japanese aerial attack, the Oklahoma was struck by at least five torpedoes. After 15 minutes, the ship began to list and capsize. After the strike, Oklahoma rolled upside down.
Pentico was one of the 429 men who were killed or missing during the attack.
He had only served on the ship for nine weeks.
Perhaps it is fitting that in 2021, the year that would mark the 80th anniversary of the attack, Pentico would be identified.
“The families ... received long-sought answers, and were reunited with their loved ones simply because the United States of America fulfilled a promise made to them,” McKeague said. “It’s a sacred obligation, and a moral imperative.”