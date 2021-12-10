Lexington sailor, who perished on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, identified in February 2021

The re-interment ceremony will return a casket containing bones too small for identification to an empty grave at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, also known as the Punchbowl.

The Oklahoma Project, led by anthropologists at the agency’s Offutt Air Force Base laboratory and aided by DNA analysts in Dover, Delaware, resulted in the identification of 361 crew men.

The lab identified all but four of the 23 missing USS Oklahoma sailors from Nebraska and western Iowa.

Three other caskets containing larger bones were buried last week. The Navy has separated them in the hope that they could be linked in the future to some of the 33 Oklahoma sailors who remain unidentified — perhaps through future advances in DNA technology, or if new DNA samples are obtained from families of USS Oklahoma casualties, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

A date and location of Pentico’s burial haven’t been set by the Navy yet.

Pentico was born on March 31, 1924 to parents Sherman and Ethel Pentico in Overton. He had two older brothers, George, born in 1907, and Charles, born 1922. Walter moved with his family to Lexington when he was just two years old.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}