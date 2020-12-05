Lexington sailor still among the unidentified who perished on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor

LEXINGTON — Four years after the decision was made to disinter the unidentified remains of those who perished on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, 242 have been identified, but a Lexington sailor is still among the unknown.
Walter Ray Pentico was born on March 31, 1923 to parents Sherman and Ethel Pentico in Overton. He had two older brothers, George, born in 1907, and Charles, born 1922. Walter moved with his family to Lexington when he was just two years old.
Pentico attended Lexington Public Schools and was later employed by the City of Lexington. He had been an active member of the Southern Mission Church as well.
On April 3, 1941 he enlisted with the Civilian Conservation Corps, CCC, at Mitchell.
The CCC was a voluntary public work relief program which had been started in 1933 for unemployed, unmarried men. It was a major part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program which provided manual labor jobs to those who had lost work during the Great Depression.
Pentico served with the CCC for three months before he fatefully enlisted in the United States Navy on July 7, 1941, only five months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. His two brothers would eventually serve in the United States Army.
As a recruit, Pentico was sent to Denver for physical examinations and then shipped to San Diego, Calif., for seven weeks of training.
Pentico would have undergone the ritual of having his hair sheared off, leaving only and inch on top and bare on the sides.
Assigned to their two story barracks, Navy recruits were firmly told there were no more floors, stairs, elevators, walls, beds or bathroom anymore, now there were only decks, ladders, hoists, bulkheads, bunks and heads.
Dressed in their dungarees, leggings and white round hats, they drilled and marched for hours on the parade grounds, “under arms, back and forth, up and down, on the oblique, to the rear harch,” wrote author Ian Toll.
After his training was complete, Pentico was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, BB-37. The Oklahoma was the second of two Nevada class battleships, the ship was ordered by the Navy in 1911 and construction began in October, 1912.
The Oklahoma was launched in 1914 and mainly conducted fleet exercises in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The ship was modernized in 1929, which brought her crew complement up to 1,398. In 1936 the ship took part in rescuing American refugees, fleeing the Spanish Civil War.
By the late 1930s, the Oklahoma had been assigned to the Pacific Fleet and made her home berth in Pearl Harbor, along with her other sister battleships.
Pentico had reached the rank of seaman second class by the time he joined the Oklahoma’s crew of over a thousand. He was just 16 years old when Oklahoma left the mainland bound for Hawaii on Oct. 1.
During this time, Pentico’s captain on the Oklahoma was Howard Bode, a man who was unpopular with his crews for his command style of either being coldly aloof or in the men’s faces.
Bode would survive the Pearl Harbor attack, but would later kill himself after his perceived inaction during the Battle of Savo Island, regarded as one of the worst defeats of the U.S Navy in a fair fight, was going to be censured.
On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Oklahoma was moored in berth Fox 3 in Battleship Row. She was moored alongside her sister battleships, with Maryland beside her, behind was West Virginia and Tennessee, then the Arizona and last the Nevada.
Battleship Row would be the final resting place for too many American sailors.
An ocean away, Japan’s imperial ambitions were growing, despite having been bogged down fighting in China since 1937. By early 1941, the United States put an oil embargo in place, as condemnation for the island nation’s war of naked aggression in China.
With little resources of their own, Japan was left with two options. Either withdrawal from China and lose face on the international stage or seize the resource rich European colonies of Southeast Asia, which doing so would certainly cause war with the United States.
Ironically, the very man Japan tasked with prosecuting a war against the United States, was one of the most vocal critics of this course of action.
Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, then commander of the Combined Fleet, wrote to a colleague in October 1940, “To fight the United States is like fighting the whole world.” He also stated the coming war would be a, “calamity,” and was to be avoided at all costs.
Most of the top-ranking officers in Japan’s navy also felt similar, but an insidious trend had been established throughout the country in the 1930s.
Japan’s military did not answer to the civilian government, instead professing their loyalty to their god emperor only. Emperor Hirohito did not exercise a firm hand and thus the military was left to its own devices, with ultra-right wing elements pushing for imperial expansion in Asia.
Secretive clans of mid-level military officers, often with a wink and a nod from their superiors, began taking control of Japan’s major domestic and foreign policy choices through intimidation, assassinations and provocation. Any who spoke out were likely to be killed. The Japanese even had a term for it, gekokujo, “those below overcome those above.”
Thus, claiming to act in the Emperor’s name, these groups dictated policy and played a part in marching Japan into full scale war against the United States. In the fall of 1941, Hirohito was presented with a unanimous opinion for war with the United States by his Supreme War Council.
With the oil embargo slowly strangling Japan’s economy, the United States beginning a massive naval build-up and their Nazi allies on the move in Europe, the emperor gave the nod for war.
“What a strange position I find myself in,” Yamamoto, the man behind the plan to attack Pearl Harbor, wrote to a friend in 1941, “having been assigned the mission diametrically opposed to my own personal opinion, with no choice but to push full speed in pursuance of that mission. Alas, is that fate?”
Fate or not, Yamamoto came up with a plan which was described as an eleventh hour revolt against the past thirty years of military planning, according to author Ian Toll. Japan had envisioned picking off the U.S. fleet as it came across the Pacific to reclaim their lost islands and then using their titanic battleships to crush the Americans in a single, decisive victory.
Yamamoto feared the U.S. Navy would not play their roll and charge headlong across the Pacific early in the fight, but would marshal their strength and then unleash it and dominate Japan. Yamamoto came up with the idea to strike at the American fleet while it was tied up in berth using carrier aircraft with aircraft carriers.
The plan was audacious with few believing it could succeed. When it appeared as though it would be struck down, Yamamoto threatened to tender his resignation, a move which cowed the naysayers.
On Nov. 26, 1941, the Kido Butai, “Striking Force,” made up of six aircraft carriers, the Akagi, Kaga, Soryu, Hiryu, Shokaku and Zuikaku, left port in Japan, with 408 aircraft, and stayed well north of the commercial shipping lanes, sweeping down on Hawaii from the north.
In Pearl Harbor, Sunday morning was a slower day for most of the sailors who were recuperating from their shore leave Saturday evening, participating in worship services or attending to their duties onboard the ships. Several battleships had their hatches wide open for inspection that morning.
Pentico would have likely been near his station on the Oklahoma during the morning of Dec. 7.
The Japanese had achieved complete surprise in their attack and it has long been debated that Japan had intended to formally declare war on the United States before the attack.
However, the fact is war was not declared; the surprise came as a complete shock to the nation and it would lead to a rage which would carry the country throughout the subsequent years of war in the Pacific.
At 7:53 a.m. the dive bombers hit the south of Ford Island, which Battleship Row was moored alongside, the explosions at first confused people, who thought it was a drill gone horribly wrong, it would take them some time to wake up to the fact they were under attack.
Torpedo planes from the carrier Soryu struck at ships on the opposite side of the island from Battleship Row and the Oklahoma. They scored several torpedo hits against the ships there, the ship Utah, capsized.
At 7:57 a.m., 24 torpedo bombers swept down on Battleship Row. Due to the geography of Pearl Harbor near the battleships, the planes only had one good angle of attack, an approach down the southeast lock.
USS Oklahoma lay directly at the end of the lock, along with USS West Virginia, a disproportionate amount of attacks would be targeted at these two ships, Oklahoma in particular.
Flying single file, 12 planes from the Akagi launched their torpedoes against Oklahoma, West Virginia and one against the battleship California, moored farther to the south. This was followed by four planes from the Hiryu, which had aborted earlier attacks in search of more lucrative targets.
The next wave was three miles behind the first, made up of 12 torpedo planes from the Kaga. The majority made their runs against Oklahoma and West Virginia. The Americans would not let the strikes go unanswered; five of the last seven planes were shot down by fire from the ships and shore.
In total, the torpedo attacks took 11 minutes, the Oklahoma had 12 torpedoes launched against her, five struck home, causing massive explosions below deck.
It’s unclear where Pentico was stationed on the Oklahoma, but at the call to battle stations, many men would have gone below decks and many sought shelter on the third deck, standard protocol during an air attack.
The Oklahoma began to list and capsized within 15 minutes. At 8:10 a.m. she was still upright when two bombs penetrated the USS Arizona and turned the ship into a fireball taking the lives of over a thousand American sailors.
After this strike, Oklahoma rolled upside down. Pentico was one of the 429 men who were killed or missing during the attack.
He had only served on the ship for nine weeks.
While the fate of the Arizona is well known, at the time, the sight of the Oklahoma capsized was even more disturbing to witnesses.
“Three generations of officers and enlisted men had been taught to believe that every battleship was a fortress, permanent and impregnable,” author Ian Toll writes, “For such a ship to roll over like a toy boat in a bathtub seemed ludicrous, almost inconceivable.”
George Waller, a Gunners Mate on the nearby battleship Maryland said, “We had been told all of our lives that you couldn’t sink a battleship, and then to see one go upside down…it was heartbreaking.”
Pentico and his 394 fellow sailors and Marines who were killed and unidentified would be laid to rest in a communal grave in Hawaii.
At first he was listed as missing in action, but it was eventually determined he had been killed. His obituary was not published in the local papers until March 19, 1942, three months after the attack.
Though absent of his remains, a grave marker was erected among the military graves in Lexington’s Greenwood Cemetery, honoring Pentico’s memory. He is also memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
In 2015, the decision was made to disinter the remains of the sailors of the Oklahoma to make another attempt to identify them with modern DNA technology. The identification process was done at Omaha’s Offutt Air Force Base forensic laboratory.
According to an Omaha World-Herald report, Offutt anthropologists sorted through more than 13,000 bones and took DNA samples of the larger ones; those yielded more than 300 unique DNA sequences.
As of late 2019, 242 of the men have been identified, including Grant Cook, Jr., a native of Cozad. In fact 22 of the sailors and Marines who died on the Oklahoma during the attack were from Nebraska.
However, Walter Pentico has yet to be identified.
The easiest matches have been done using mitochondrial DNA, passed down through female relatives and nearly all those matches have been made, according to the World-Herald report. Additional DNA testing, through their father’s side of the family will be done as well.
“To complicate things further, the accounting agency is missing family-reference samples for 52 of the Oklahoma sailors and Marines, though detective work continues to find matches,” according to the World-Herald.
Remains of Oklahoma sailors continue to be identified. Just as recently as Nov. 24, two brothers Harold Trapp and William Trapp were accounted for through the DNA testing.
So what is to be said of these young men, who perished before they even knew they were at war? It is certain their deaths would spurn on the nation locked in a hateful conflict with their Japanese adversary. The war in the Pacific was brutal, hard and merciless.
In one of history’s dark ironies, the mastermind of the Pearl Harbor attack predicted what would happen with devastating clarity.
“It is obvious the Japanese-American war will become a protracted one,” Yamamoto said, “as long as tides of war are our favor, the United States will never stop fighting…Ultimately we will not be able to contend with the United States.”
