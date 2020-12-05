Lexington sailor still among the unidentified who perished on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor

During this time, Pentico’s captain on the Oklahoma was Howard Bode, a man who was unpopular with his crews for his command style of either being coldly aloof or in the men’s faces.

Bode would survive the Pearl Harbor attack, but would later kill himself after his perceived inaction during the Battle of Savo Island, regarded as one of the worst defeats of the U.S Navy in a fair fight, was going to be censured.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Oklahoma was moored in berth Fox 3 in Battleship Row. She was moored alongside her sister battleships, with Maryland beside her, behind was West Virginia and Tennessee, then the Arizona and last the Nevada.

Battleship Row would be the final resting place for too many American sailors.

An ocean away, Japan’s imperial ambitions were growing, despite having been bogged down fighting in China since 1937. By early 1941, the United States put an oil embargo in place, as condemnation for the island nation’s war of naked aggression in China.

With little resources of their own, Japan was left with two options. Either withdrawal from China and lose face on the international stage or seize the resource rich European colonies of Southeast Asia, which doing so would certainly cause war with the United States.