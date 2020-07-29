Lexington’s Grand Generation Center reopens with new guidelines

LEXINGTON — After being closed for over three months, Lexington’s Grand Generation Center reopened on July 6 with new guidelines and procedures in place.
The Grand Generation Center regularly hosts meals during the weekdays and provides activities for senior citizens in the community. After the center closed due to the pandemic, they were still offering home-delivery and pick-up meals.
The new guidelines include,
Visitors must wear a mask at all times except when eating
Visitors will have their temperature checked when they enter the building
A maximum of four people are allowed at a lunch table
Those who are showing signs of illness are asked not to visit
Limit physical contact with one another and wash hands often
The salad bar is closed at the moment
“We’ll continue to keep you updated on our new guidelines and what they are going forward,” according to the GGC August newsletter.
