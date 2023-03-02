Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two part series about the First Presbyterian Church’s 150th year history in Plum Creek and Lexington.

LEXINGTON — The First Presbyterian Church in Lexington is celebrating 150 years of service this year and can trace its roots to Plum Creek and a meeting held during a blizzard.

To commemorate their one hundred and fifty years of faith and history, a special event has been planned by the Presbyterian congregation for each month of 2023.

The first was a Kick Off Luncheon in January, followed by a Birthday Cake Bake Off contest in February. For March, there will be a Church Cookbook Potluck.

More information about the yearlong celebration can be found on the church’s website, lexpresbyterian.com. The community is welcome to join them for the events.

Born in a Blizzard

The early history of the Presbyterian Church is closely associated with that of Plum Creek. The first church established in the community was Catholic, having been established in 1867 and a Methodist congregation began meeting in 1872.

Most histories date the start of Plum Creek with the arrival of the Philadelphia Colony, 65 men and women who had set off from Pennsylvania to the western frontier. Several of these men and women would later become the first members of the Presbyterian Church in the community.

Among the group were Geo. B. Mullin, H.C. Stuckey, J.E. Mellinger, G.W. Carter, W.F. Kennedy and Wm. McDonald.

In May of 1872, two brothers, John Stuckey and Joseph Stuckey arrived in Plum Creek and soon organized a Presbyterian Sunday School. It first met in a shack which had been used as a school house by the Freeman and Delahunty children.

“Nebraska Pioneer Reminiscence,” issued by the Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution, it notes that Plum Creek’s First Presbyterian Church was organized on Sunday, April 13, 1873 at a farmstead of the widow Mullin, three and a half miles north of the community.

During the meeting, Joseph Stuckey was appointed leader, James Tipton the superintendent of the Sunday School and Dr. Wm. M. Bancroft took charge of the music.

These first Presbyterians got a taste of the ever quick to change Nebraska weather as Dr. Bancroft recounted:

“On this Sunday afternoon about five o’clock, the great April storm started with a blizzard from the northwest. It was impossible for any of us to get away until Tuesday afternoon. On Monday night Capt. Stuckey, Doc Mellenger and I had to take the one bed. During the night the bed broke down and we lay huddled together to keep from freezing.”

“Mellenger and I left Tuesday afternoon, when the storm abated and started back toward the old town. The storm again caught us and drifted us to Doc’s old doby (a structure made of clay or unburnt bricks) two and one-half miles north of the town site. By this time the snow had drifted from four to five feet in depth. The horses took us to the dugout stable in which we put them. Then we had to dig our way to the doby where we remained from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.”

Thus the First Presbyterian Church wasn’t born during just any blizzard, but the infamous Easter Sunday Blizzard of 1873.

“Those who lived through the Easter Sunday Blizzard talked of it their entire lives and were quick to remind later generations that no blizzard since has been so ferocious or claimed so many lives of men and beasts,” the Adams County Historical Society notes.

Central Nebraska has had many severe winter storms, but none left so strong an impression on those who endured them as the Easter Blizzard of 1873. In the vocabulary of the pioneers, this storm was referred to as the "Great Storm."

Early Church Life

The first regular service of the Presbyterian Church was held in the old frame school house in District No. 1 with the Rev. N.C. Robinson of the Synodical Missionary for Nebraska presiding. The first Elders of the Church were Alexander Wallace, J.W. Stuckey and Robert Robinson.

The first pastor of the church was George Hutchinson who began in July 1873 and served for three years. During this early period there were revivals held in the Hill Hall, where the Rosenbergs’ Store would later be located.

It was noted that the growth of existing churches and the organization of new ones was seriously impeded by drought and grasshoppers ravaging crops from 1874 to 1876. Such were the perils from life on the frontier.

“The tide of immigration which had been increasing rapidly for a few years was slowed, almost ceasing as the tidings of impoverished conditions spread through the eastern states,” a Presbyterian history notes, “The first seven years were difficult and things went from bad to worse when the church finally became disorganized the members became discouraged. This was largely due to the fact that there was no church building.”

By 1880, conditions were on a firmer footing and the Presbyterian Church was reorganized on Jan. 14. This was also the same year that the first Presbyterian church building was erected on the present church site at 8th and Lincoln Streets.

The church was a frame structure, with Gothic style windows and a tall steeple that served as a land mark for many years. It was officially dedicated in July 1880 and served the congregation until 1908.

It was noted that the church had grown from a struggling mission to a self-supporting congregation of 258 members.

Session minutes from the time reflect the cares and concerns of a rural church on the cusp on the 20th century.

From May 29, 1883, “Motion made to invite Mr. Folsom of Gibbon to occupy his pulpit Sunday evening with a temperance lecture.”

From March 8, 1885, “Session moved that it was ‘deemed best that the church music have some organized supervision.”

From Oct. 20, 1889, “It is rumored a church member has been in habit of becoming intoxicated and that he be notified of the charges and he be requested to appear for a conference. He did appear and presented a medical prescription in justification of the use of stimulants. He stated he was not aware he had been using them to excess. He was sorry for it and promised to be more guarded in the future.”

Second Church

The steeple church on the prairie severed the congregation well for 28 years but by 1908 it was clear the structure needed to be replaced. The second church was to be built with cement blocks in the Gothic style.

A remarkable picture of the construction is kept at the Dawson County Historical Museum. It captures the church structure partially built with the window frames in place while the entire congregation stands out front among yet to be laid bricks or standing in the church.

A Jan. 11, 1907 edition of the Clipper-Citizen provided many details about the new church.

“The building is 60 by 66 feet, with a tower 15 feet square and 54 feet high. Main entrances on both streets with a double entrance to the basement at the corner. There are also three back entrances, one to the main floor and two to the basement,” the article states.

“The structure is of hollow concrete blocks, rock faced and is massively built. The style of the architecture might be called Americanized Gothic. The tower is of the old English buttressed battlemented type and adds greatly to the beauty of the building,” the Clipper-Citizen noted.

“The basement is on top of the ground and is therefore, light, dry and cheerful. It is the same size as the main floor and contains two vestibules, Sunday school assembly room, two parlors, toilet room, kitchen, furnace room, two store rooms and coal bins,” the article continued.

“The old bell has been hung in the tower. The present organ, a large vocalion will be used. A new Bilhorn folding organ has been purchased by the Sunday school for the primary department,” stated the Clipper-Citizen.

“Perhaps no one feature adds so much of beauty as does the glass. All the windows are of cathedral art glass, of handsome and appropriate design. The four smaller windows of the auditorium have medallions as follows: The Nativity, Christ at Twelve Years of Age, The Good Shepherd and Christ in Gethsemane,” the article noted. Many of the windows were given by church families in memory of loved ones.

The new church had a capacity of 600 and was formally dedicated on May 10, 1908.

The Semi-Centennial, 15th anniversary, Jubilee of the Presbyterian Church was celebrated from Sept. 2-9, 1923 while Leslie Sweetland was the pastor.

At this time the congregation dedicated the first pipe organ, A Hillgren, Lane and Co. organ. It was purchased for $3,250 to replace the Vocalion which had been used in the old frame church for many years.

Fire

On Jan. 14, 1931, the second Presbyterian Church and all of its contents were destroyed in a fire.

A newspaper article from the time stated, “James Dean, janitor at the church, built a fire in the furnace preparatory for the church supper which was to have been held there. He left the church and was gone only a short time, when someone noticed smoke coming from around the windows and doors.”

“Immediately, the alarm was turned in, but the whistle would not respond. Business houses were called by telephone and the firemen and citizens rushed to the church. The fire had gained such headway, however, and spread so rapidly that it is unlikely that it will be checked before the entire building is ruined,” the article reported.

“Firemen tried valiantly to extinguish the fire before it reached to the front of the building where the pipe organ is located. Flames spread rapidly, however, and made their way to all parts of the church. From the outward appearances the roof as well as the lower part of the building was on fire,” the article reported.

The article later reported that, “the roof of the church caved in about 4:45 p.m., windows were all broken and the fire continued to rage. It is now positive that none of the contents can be saved. The south wall, east and part of the west wall gave way about 5:15 p.m.”

The members of the congregation were no doubt devastated by the loss of the church building that so many had contributed toward. Many of the records kept in the church were also lost.

However, the next church building that was constructed is still used and occupied to this day.