Lexington Public Library director delivers council report

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council received a report from the Lexington Public Library director during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Jennifer Norton, Executive Director for the Lexington Public Library said annual visits last year were 26,407, an increase of 11,001 from the past year; while total circulation of materials was slightly down from last year.

The library’s overall collection increased including 2,617 books, 49 audio offerings and 81 videos. The number of periodicals were down by five, Norton said some magazines go out of print or there isn’t enough interest to keep ordering certain publications.

The number of programs hosted by the library last year was 334, an increase of 107 from the prior year. Total program attendance was 6,201 people.

The types of programs ranged from story times, book club meetings and family engagement programs like the Family Fun Nights. The family night in August included a community pot luck and street dance, over 200 people attended the event.

While out of the scope of the last fiscal year, Norton said their Fall Fest event in October was attended by 300 people.

There were three new book clubs added last year including a Spanish Book Club, Young Women’s Book Club and a middle school Golden Sower Book Club.

Norton also noted that in September the library partnered with the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute to bring a Grassroots Leadership Program to Lexington, the 10 week program ended in November.

Looking ahead, Norton said the library received a youth services grant from the Nebraska Library Commission to expand their offerings for Family Fun Nights and other youth programming. Indoor and outdoor games, along with a popcorn machine that has been purchased.

The library has also partnered with several local organizations to develop a Work Center for early childhood educators. An open house for this is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

To close, Norton shared a quote from R. David Lankes, “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services; great libraries build communities.”

Other agenda items including approving the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Service Award Program and Volunteer Emergency Responders Act certified members list, which included 30 members of the department.

The LVFD Certification Administrator Kristin Byrne was renamed to the position from last year and approved by the council.

A 16th pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $99,447.89, was approved by the council.

At the end of the meeting, City Attorney Brian Copley asked the council to modify the agenda to include an executive session to discuss real estate matters.

The council voted to amend the agenda and entered the executive session at 5:41 p.m., no action was taken following the ending of the session.