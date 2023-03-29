ASHLAND — Two Lexington natives were a part of the ten candidates who were a part of the Nebraska Army National Guard's Officer Candidate School Class 66 that graduated on Saturday, March 25.

The ceremony was held by the 209th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, in Memorial Hall at Camp Ashland.

Six of the graduates commissioned as Army 2nd Lieutenants and took the Officer's Oath administered by the Nebraska Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac. Four candidates received certificates of eligibility for commissioning at a later date.

Ben Stewart and Henry Gonzales, Lexington natives and graduates, were a part of the class and both were commissioned.

“2nd Lt. Henry Gonzalez is now assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-206th Field Artillery Battalion based in Mead, Nebraska. His specialty branch within the Army National Guard is Field Artillery, and he will attend that branch Basic Officer Leader Course sometime in the near future at Fort Sill, Okla.,” per the Nebraska National Guard.

Gonzalez is a 2014 graduate of LHS and said he joined the National Guard in 2018. He completed his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia.

He was deployed to South Korea in 2019 and was due to take more intensive training but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start. He eventually began thinking of Officer Candidate School and attended his first class in 2021.

Gonzalez said the classes were rigorous, but he is happy to have them completed.

“2nd Lt. Benjamin Stewart is now assigned to Troop A, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron based in Mead, Nebraska. His specialty branch within the Army National Guard is Armor, and he will attend that branch Basic Officer Leader Course sometime in the near future at Fort Benning, Ga.” the Nebraska National Guard stated.

Stewart is a 2010 graduate of LHS. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and went to the U.S. Marine Corps from 2011-16 where he served as a sergeant and worked in intelligence. He was deployed on a Marine expeditionary unit on the USS Essex to the Middle East.

Following the Marine Corps, he joined the Nebraska National Guard.

Stewart received the leadership award, which is awarded by the OCS staff and cadre based on the candidate's leadership evaluations as well as peer evaluations from the others in the class. The official citation that was read during the graduation ceremony is as follows:

"The Nebraska National Guard Commendation Medal was awarded to Officer Candidate Benjamin Stewart. Officer Candidate Benjamin Stewart is recognized for superior achievement as the Leadership Excellence Award recipient for OCS class 66 from 11 June 2022 through 18 March 2023. Officer Candidate Stewart demonstrated outstanding leadership and influenced others to accomplish the mission by providing purpose, direction, and motivation. Officer Candidate Stewart's outstanding achievement is in keeping with the highest military traditions and has brought great credit upon himself, the Nebraska Army National Guard, and the United States Army."

State Senator Tom Brewer gave a keynote address to the class, in which he reflected on his recent travel to Ukraine and urged the graduates to continue preparing to fight and win in a complex world.