Lexington man convicted of first degree sexual assault dies in prison

LINCOLN — A Lexington man serving time for sexual assault charges has died in prison.

Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on Dawson County charges that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

His sentence started on June 10, 2011.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

In 2010, Holliday had been accused and charged with sexually assaulting two minor females, ages five and 14, without their consent. He had also been charged for the creation of a sexually explicit video featuring one of the two girls.

The Lexington Police Department was contacted by Holliday’s wife, who told investigators she saw the video her husband had made, recognizing his voice, and hand, in the video. The video also contained enough identifying body parts of the victim that she knew who she was, too.

Holliday waived his Miranda rights when questioned by the police and disclosed the truth behind what he had done, advising police there were two victims, not just one.

The second victim was interviewed by the Family Advocacy Network and verified that at least on one occasion, Holliday had subjected her to sexual assault.