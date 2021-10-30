Lexington man charged with first degree murder in drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man, charged with first degree murder in the July 6 drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser had pleaded not guilty.

Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is also charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Hernandez-Corona appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Monday, Oct. 25 for arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. and the jury trial will occur on Jan. 25, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Hernandez-Corona’s bail was continued and he remains lodged in the Dawson County Jail.

About 2 a.m. July 6, Lexington police officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of West Ninth Street in Lexington, but did not find anything at that time, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Two blocks away, officers later located a Ford Explorer; Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19, and Hernandez-Corona were inside. According to court documents, both were allegedly intoxicated and in possession of alcohol. They were arrested on suspicion of being minors in possession. Both had iPhones that were taken later as evidence.