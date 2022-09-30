Lexington man accused of shooting mother twice awaiting competency restoration

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man who said he heard, “voices in his head,” before shooting his mother twice is currently on a waiting list for competency restoration by DHHS.

Tyson Garcia, now 22, has been charged with first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Garcia’s attorney, public defender Kenneth Harbison, had filed for a psychological and competency evaluation which was granted.

It was the opinion of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that Garcia, at the moment, was not competent to stand trial due to a mental condition, but he could become competent in the future with treatment, according to court documents.

A hearing was held on Monday, Sept. 27 in Dawson County District Court. Judge James Doyle told Garcia he was to be placed in the custody of DHHS for treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center.

However, due to their case load, Garcia remains on a waiting list for treatment in Lincoln. Judge Doyle said he would contact DHHS and inquire if anyone could be sent to the Dawson County Jail to at least get the treatment process started.

Garcia’s counsel requested a bail reduction, which Judge Doyle denied.

According to court documents, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Road 434 on March 7. Garcia told the dispatcher he allegedly shot his mother after “hearing voices in his head.”

Garcia was waiting on the front porch when law enforcement arrived and he was detained. The deputy entered the residence and saw a blood trail near the entrance. The mother was located and she said she had been doing her taxes when Garcia shot her twice.

She was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Her condition was not made available.

Garcia was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.