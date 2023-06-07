LEXINGTON — A 21-year-old Lexington man accused of motor vehicle homicide pleaded not guilty in May and a jury trial date has been set for July.

Arturo Navarrete Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3 felony, and tampering with a witness, a Class 4 felony.

Navarrete submitted a written plea of not guilty to the Dawson County District Court in May. Judge James Doyle set a pre-trial hearing on June 16 at 8:30 a.m. and a jury trial for July 11 at 9 a.m.

According to court documents, at 4:54 a.m. Sept. 24, the Lexington Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident near the intersection of Oak and Adams streets.

Officers found Abdelaziz A. Suliman, 59, of Lexington, deceased on the west side of Adams and a Chevrolet pickup with heavy front-end damage parked south of the body.

Initially, Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, had been charged with motor vehicle homicide, but the charges were dropped in December 2022 after further investigation by the Lexington Police Department.

A witness told officers she had been driving south on Adams Street at 35 mph, the posted speed limit, or slower.

She said she saw a Chevrolet pickup begin passing her at the same time as she saw a man walking into the street. She said the pickup struck the man and continued southward until it turned west at the first available street.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage from a nearby apartment complex. The video showed the witness’s vehicle traveling south on Adams and the pickup following behind.

The video shows the pickup beginning to pass the witness’s vehicle, and the audio recorded the pickup accelerating, followed by a loud bang right after the acceleration.

“Based on the video, it appears the Chevy pickup is traveling faster than the posted speed limit and passing a vehicle. The pickup drives into the northbound lane in order to pass the witness vehicle,” according to court documents.

Suliman died at the scene, and an autopsy was scheduled.

Officers made contact with Navarrete and Canales. Canales told them he had been driving the vehicle, which was owned by Navarrete.

Navarrete gave a statement that he had driven the pickup to Canales’ house and Canales drove the pickup after they left his home.

On Sept. 26, Canales’ attorney contacted police, saying he wanted to arrange an interview because he had information to provide.

In an interview on Sept. 27, Canales said he was not the driver. He said Navarrete was driving at the time of the collision and had asked Canales to say that he was the driver.

Canales said he lied to the police about who was driving because Navarrete was his friend and Navarrete had DUIs and had a suspended license.

Canales continued to say he was the driver until he spoke with Dawson County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Dorian Hurtado. Canales said he told Hurtado he was not the driver because until that point, he hadn’t realized how serious the charges were.

Hurtado later provided a written statement that when Canales was being booked into the jail; he stated that he was not the driver and that Navarrete was.

The investigation also looked into calls and text messages Canales made from the Dawson County Jail. In a call to his sister, Canales said Navarrete had been driving and “hit the guy.”

However, during a second call to a family member, Canales said he was driving. But when asked about what he told his sister, he said Navarrete was driving but he was taking responsibility because he has a clean record.

On Sept. 28, Navarrete went to the police department and made statements that contradicted his earlier testimony, and he offered inconsistent explanations to questioning, the Lexington Police state.

On Jan. 25, an arrest warrant was issued for Navarrete and he was booked into the Dawson County Jail. He filed bail in the amount of $5,000 with the condition he was to have no contact with Canales.