Lexington hosts second annual Celebration of Lights

LEXINGTON — It was a truly festive atmosphere during the Celebration of Lights events hosted by the City of Lexington at the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The idea for the Trail of Lights was thought up by City of Lexington staff and was hosted for the first time last year. For a second year, the whole circle drive at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park has been decorated with a variety of Christmas lights and has been open to the public since Dec. 1.

The trail remains open daily from sunrise to 9:30 p.m., for pedestrians only, through New Year’s Day.

One of the decorations was a snowman, who according to a hand written note left with the city, “I am a runaway. I have healthy bones and a broken two broken string of lights. Please fix them and take me to the park to be with my friends, or take me behind the barn and shoot me. P.S. Your reindeer scare me.”

The runaway snowman found a home by one of the outdoor seating areas in the park.

On Saturday evening, a special, “Celebration of Lights” event was hosted that featured several different community groups. Last year the event was well attended by over 500 community members.

City of Lexington Parks and Recreation staff member Ann Luther said they estimated around 750 people attended the event this year. They handed out 300 glow sticks to children and families.

A live nativity scene was provided by members of the First United Methodist Church.

Several community members walked around the park and sang different Christmas carols, having their music illuminated by the Christmas lights.

For the first time there was also food available for purchase, provided by Grassroots Leadership Development Program. Of the proceeds, 50 percent went for future Trail of Lights events.

Popular among the children was Santa Claus, who greeted them in the gazebo in the middle of the park, two strings of red lights shown the way to Saint Nick.

To warm up during the cold evening, Plum Creek Market Place provided hot chocolate. Luther said they handed out around 300 cups during the evening.

After walking through the park, visitors could also tour the Dawson County Historical Museum, which was hosting their Christmas tree night viewing.

The museum’s theme for the 2022 Christmas season was “Christmas Melodies,” The businesses and individuals who took part decorated a tree to represent their favorite Christmas tune.

The viewings continue until Dec. 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.