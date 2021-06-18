Lexington High School Class of 1971

When we arrived at our ten-year high school reunion, we saw tables of old people and wondered about them. Those “old” people celebrated 50 years since graduation—and now they are us. Good grief! Our yearbooks are stored in the museum. What happened? The answer is: Life happened. One hundred forty-four of us graduated in 1971. Since graduation we survived and thrived. We survived big changes both in the world and in our personal lives. What a journey!

Some of us transitioned from a two-room country school to a huge 7th, 8th, and 9th grade building. We learned how to operate lockers, find the right classroom at the right time for the right class with the right books and supplies. Back in the day that was a big life change for young us. The War in Vietnam entered our living rooms on TV and heralded more big changes to come. Our parents, families, and friends as well as our Lexington teachers, administrators, board members and taxpayers contributed to our firm foundation so we might explore the world.