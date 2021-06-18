Lexington High School Class of 1971

When we arrived at our ten-year high school reunion, we saw tables of old people and wondered about them. Those “old” people celebrated 50 years since graduation—and now they are us. Good grief! Our yearbooks are stored in the museum. What happened? The answer is: Life happened. One hundred forty-four of us graduated in 1971. Since graduation we survived and thrived. We survived big changes both in the world and in our personal lives. What a journey!
Some of us transitioned from a two-room country school to a huge 7th, 8th, and 9th grade building. We learned how to operate lockers, find the right classroom at the right time for the right class with the right books and supplies. Back in the day that was a big life change for young us. The War in Vietnam entered our living rooms on TV and heralded more big changes to come. Our parents, families, and friends as well as our Lexington teachers, administrators, board members and taxpayers contributed to our firm foundation so we might explore the world.
In the 1970s we enjoyed Star Wars toys, tube socks, Nerf balls, sweatbands, and pet rocks. The 1980s saw the first woman Supreme Court Justice and the first woman U.S. Astronaut. Rubik’s cube, the Post-It, disposable contact lenses and mobile phones debuted. “The Computer” was named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year. In the 1990s the Gulf War raged, the Hubble space telescope launched, and the World Wide Web publicly entered life as an internet service. During the 2000s we averted the Y2K bug, suffered the September 11 attacks and fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. The housing bubble collapsed along with the financial world, and we shifted to greater use of electronic devices. We survived COVID-19. For perspective we survived 13 U.S. Presidents from Truman to Trump and one Queen of England. We embraced the internet and the personal computer revolution. Now we face the sustainable energy revolution. Perhaps for our 60th reunion our vehicles will drive us to Lexington. Can we say Tesla?
While all those national and international events impacted us, we survived and thrived. Our time together as classmates influenced our lives forever. Life and our peers challenged us to grow, and change. We learned, laughed, loved, worked, built
relationships, and created future generations. We remembered our classmates who passed away and were unable to come this far with us.
Some of us are retired, some still work, some of us are in transition. All life is a transition, a journey. As Shakespeare said, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts.” Yes, we played many parts from classmate to entrepreneur to parent and many other roles. We embraced our pioneer ancestors’ wisdom and used a sense of humor as a survival tactic, improved our social bonds and enhanced our overall quality of life. Mark Twain said, “Humor is the great thing, the saving thing after all.”
We greeted trials and tribulations with good humor and grateful hearts. Someone said 60-something is the new 40-something. We held to this concept. Like fine wine, we improved with age. (If you don’t toot your own horn, nobody else will.) Time together as classmates influenced our lives forever. Home called us, family loved us, and God supported us. That’s our journey and we’re sticking to it.