Lexington FFA members qualify for state

LEXINGTON — This year, the Lexington FFA chapter has been working very diligently at their competitions. They have been intensely studying and practicing to compete the best they can at Districts. All of their hard work has paid off immensely. On November 10, the Senior Livestock Judging team, consisting of Sarah Treffer, Greg Treffer, Caleb Dowling, and Camden Dickman, placed third at their District competition, qualifying themselves for State. In addition, Sarah placed first individually, and Greg placed third individually. At the January 12 District competition, the Vet Science team was District Champions which qualified them for State. The Vet Science team involves Keri Smith, Jordan Lans, Kylie Sellers, and Molly Dowling. Smith placed first individually, Lans placed second individually, Sellers placed fourth individually, and Dowling placed fifth individually. Also, on January 12, the Ag Mechanics team placed third and qualified for State. Team members include Ben Ward, Braden Bender, Camden Dickman, and Daniel Sandoval. Bender placed second individually, and Ward placed third. On February 14, the Welding Team competed at their District competition, where they were District Champions, qualifying the team for State. The team includes Logan Dowling in Arc Welding, Caleb Dowling in MIG Welding, Juan Vega in TIG Welding, and Jose Mejia in O/A Welding. Logan placed first individually, Juan and Jose placed third individually, and Caleb placed sixth individually. The final District competition occurred on February 16, where the Livestock Management Team placed second and qualified for State. The team includes Keri Smith, Kylie Sellers, Sarah Treffer, Greg Treffer, and Jordan Lans. The Lexington FFA chapter will be competing in Lincoln, Nebraska, for their State competition from April 6 to the 8. Congratulations to every team that competed, and good luck at State.