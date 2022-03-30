LEXINGTON — This year, the Lexington FFA chapter has been working very diligently at their competitions. They have been intensely studying and practicing to compete the best they can at Districts. All of their hard work has paid off immensely. On November 10, the Senior Livestock Judging team, consisting of Sarah Treffer, Greg Treffer, Caleb Dowling, and Camden Dickman, placed third at their District competition, qualifying themselves for State. In addition, Sarah placed first individually, and Greg placed third individually. At the January 12 District competition, the Vet Science team was District Champions which qualified them for State. The Vet Science team involves Keri Smith, Jordan Lans, Kylie Sellers, and Molly Dowling. Smith placed first individually, Lans placed second individually, Sellers placed fourth individually, and Dowling placed fifth individually. Also, on January 12, the Ag Mechanics team placed third and qualified for State. Team members include Ben Ward, Braden Bender, Camden Dickman, and Daniel Sandoval. Bender placed second individually, and Ward placed third. On February 14, the Welding Team competed at their District competition, where they were District Champions, qualifying the team for State. The team includes Logan Dowling in Arc Welding, Caleb Dowling in MIG Welding, Juan Vega in TIG Welding, and Jose Mejia in O/A Welding. Logan placed first individually, Juan and Jose placed third individually, and Caleb placed sixth individually. The final District competition occurred on February 16, where the Livestock Management Team placed second and qualified for State. The team includes Keri Smith, Kylie Sellers, Sarah Treffer, Greg Treffer, and Jordan Lans. The Lexington FFA chapter will be competing in Lincoln, Nebraska, for their State competition from April 6 to the 8. Congratulations to every team that competed, and good luck at State.
Lexington FFA members qualify for state
- Special to the Clipper-Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — Traffic was diverted away from the Jackson St. overpass briefly during Monday afternoon due to a two car accident took place.
Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."
LEXINGTON — It was no mere coincidence that Three 21 Tavern celebrated their grand opening on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day.
Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery planning to expand outdoor venue space, add cottages along Spring Creek
LEXINGTON — Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery plans to expand their outdoor venue space and add three cottages along Spring Creek.
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man who has been charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after police say he attempted to avoid arrest and assau…
LEXINGTON — After some searching, the Lexington Public Schools approved a contract and general conditions for installing field turf at Ray Ehl…
Janet Franks died on Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 59, two years after her abusive ex-husband set her on fire. Her name was added to the list of Nebraska's domestic violence homicides.
In a news release, Police Chief Steve Reeves said a man spotted by officers inside the building hasn't been located.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public School district report card was presented at the Monday, March 21 school board meeting. Here are some of the …
LEXINGTON — Beth Bauer, with 25 years of law enforcement and state government experience, is running for the position of Dawson County Treasurer.