Lexington Community Foundation announces $100,000 Lexington Veteran Pavilion Project challenge grant

LEXINGTON — Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) has officially assumed a partnership role with the Lexington Veteran Pavilion (LVP) Fundraising Committee to raise the necessary capital to move the project forward towards completion.
The facility construction of the Pavilion is estimated to cost just over $800,000. The site, site prep, utilities and access drive adds another $200,000-$300,000 to the overall cost, although these will be assumed by the City of Lexington. The City will also accept ownership of the facility and provide ongoing operations and management.
Lexington Community Foundation Board of Directors recently approved a $100,000 Challenge Grant to the Veteran Pavilion Project. LCF is the fiscal agent for the project which started pre-COVID and is once again picking up steam. To date, $57,182 has been raised. The challenge grant is designed to build capacity and rekindle the fundraising effort. The fundraising portion of this project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2021. The goal is to raise a minimum of $400,000 locally in order to apply for grants that consider matching the amount raised by individuals, families and businesses in the community.
This project was initiated by local veteran, Jim Bliven, who’s vision was to name streets in Lexington after local Vietnam veterans. The City proposed an alternative - a memorial honoring all local veterans. The project has since grown into what will be the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick park. City Manager, Joe Pepplitsch states, “The Pavilion would serve as a venue for community events, an educational resource on the function/importance/ history of the military branches, a memorial for veterans, and a redevelopment of city park space.”
LVP committee members include Jim Bliven, chair, Dick Prasch, Marge Bader, John Fagot, Steve Zerr and Stephanie Block.
A feasibility study completed by Miller & Associates Consulting, Engineers, P.C. in 2020 concluded that, “Substantial effort has already been invested toward the development of the Veterans Pavilion. The facility will be an excellent addition to the community, providing residents in the City and the Secondary Service Area with new event opportunities and improving the quality of life.” Pepplitsch states, “The City intends to have the access/parking improvements done by the end of 2021. It is reasonable for the pavilion to be completed and operational in 2022.”
If you are interested in learning more about this project or would like to donate, please contact the Lexington Community Foundation at 308-324-6704 or stop by the office at 607 N. Washington Street.