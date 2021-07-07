Lexington Community Foundation announces $100,000 Lexington Veteran Pavilion Project challenge grant

LEXINGTON — Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) has officially assumed a partnership role with the Lexington Veteran Pavilion (LVP) Fundraising Committee to raise the necessary capital to move the project forward towards completion.

The facility construction of the Pavilion is estimated to cost just over $800,000. The site, site prep, utilities and access drive adds another $200,000-$300,000 to the overall cost, although these will be assumed by the City of Lexington. The City will also accept ownership of the facility and provide ongoing operations and management.

Lexington Community Foundation Board of Directors recently approved a $100,000 Challenge Grant to the Veteran Pavilion Project. LCF is the fiscal agent for the project which started pre-COVID and is once again picking up steam. To date, $57,182 has been raised. The challenge grant is designed to build capacity and rekindle the fundraising effort. The fundraising portion of this project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2021. The goal is to raise a minimum of $400,000 locally in order to apply for grants that consider matching the amount raised by individuals, families and businesses in the community.

