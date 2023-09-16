LEXINGTON — The Lexington City Council held a brief regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a 6 p.m. hearing on the coming fiscal year's budget.

No members of the public spoke at either meeting.

In the regular meeting preceding the budget hearing, Lexington's council members discussed and approved Resolution No. 2023-16 to grant the authorization for stock, bond or other securities transactions by City Manager Joe Pepplistch and/or City Treasurer Derek Haines.

The council members were presented with Resolution No. 2023-17 for consideration for designating depositories for city funds.

Mayor John Fagot signed the Preliminary Engineering Services agreement supplemental agreement No. 4 - BK205 for a transportation project to obtain federal funds for the Lexington East Viaduct.

In other city business, the council approved:

A pay request by Walters Morgan Construction in the amount of $260,280.03.

The current Lexington Volunteer Fire Department roster.

There was no roundtable discussion.

In the public hearing, council members and city staff reviewed the proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget. No citizens spoke after the discussion, and the meeting adjourned at 6:25 p.m.

The next City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m.