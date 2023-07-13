JOHNSON LAKE — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 18th Annual Golf Tournament had a packed roster of 24 teams this year, the event was held on Wednesday, July 12 at Lakeside Golf Course.

Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said 24 teams registered to play in the tournament, the maximum number they could have due to the hole-in-one insurance.

“We are so thankful for the support of the event sponsors: Lexington Regional Health Center, BHA Real Estate, Platte Valley Auto and Tyson. Also, to the businesses that donated items for raffles, flag prizes and participation,” Heinemann said.

The chamber was able to secured 60 hole sponsors this year.

“A special thank you to Wade and Pat Tysdal and Loren and Jo Daberkow for setting up the teams, managing the registration and scoring of the tournament again this year and Pat and Denny Samway for watching the hole-in-one,” Heinemann said, “A huge shout out to Karen Finken, Clubhouse Manager and all of the staff at Lakeside Golf Club for assistance and support in preparing a great time and meal for everyone.”

Results:

Championship Flight:

1st place: Plum Creek Market Place

2nd place: Long’s

Second Flight:

1st place: Wilkinson Development

2nd place: Orthman by Unverferth #2