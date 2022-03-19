Lexington Central Community College offering free citizenship classes

LEXINGTON — Central Community College in Lexington is offering free citizenship skill classes starting in April.

The classes run from April 4 to May 3 on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. at CCC, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway Suite I, in Lexington. Lexington High School teacher Diego Gamero will be teaching the classes.

Space is limited to 20 participants, call 308-338-4083 to register for the classes before Monday, March 28. Classes will be held in English.

Gamero said the class is open to people of all cultures and they will cover the civic topics one needs to learn to become a citizen.

One of the passages to United States citizenship is passing the civics questions for the naturalization test.

“The 100 civics (history and government) questions and answers for the naturalization test are listed below. The civics test is an oral test and the USCIS Officer will ask the applicant up to 10 of the 100 civics questions. An applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test,” according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Topics questions include principles of American democracy, system of government, rights and responsibilities, American history, the 1800s, recent American history, geography and holidays.

At random, here are 10 questions from the naturalization test.

How many amendments does the Constitution have?

How many U.S. Senators are there?

Who is the Chief Justice of the United States now?

There were 13 original states. Name three.

Who were the Federalist who supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution?

Who was President during World War I?

Name one U.S. territory.

Name one American Indian tribe in the United States.

When was the Constitution written?

If both the President and the Vice President can no longer serve, who becomes President?