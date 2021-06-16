Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2021 business and farmer rancher banquet

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 2021 businesses and farmer rancher banquet this year on Friday, June 11, after delaying it due to the uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. The event celebrated the hard work and effort from their members and the community.
The event was hosted at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant this year and KRVN’s Lana Greene was the master of ceremonies.
Chamber president Zach Blessin noted they are usually worried about snow when they host the banquet in February, but now this year it was occurring on the cusp of summer. During his remarks, Blessin said they recently entered a partnership with Mallard Marketing to help advertise and share more about Lexington to the wider state.
Marie Rodriguez-Divis spoke during the Chamber Ambassador recognition and said instead of handing out awards this year, they would recognize all of the ambassadors. Their activities were heavily curtailed in 2020 due to the shutdown of most public activities during the height of the pandemic.
Usually, the ambassadors are meeting with member businesses, attending events like ribbon cuttings and helping to support the chamber. She thanked all of them for their continued support.
Dawson County Historical Museum Executive Director Crystal Werger introduced the Friend of Tourism Award, was awarded this year to the City of Lexington.
She said since 1874 and for the past 148 years, the City of Lexington has worked tirelessly toward the betterment of the community. Today they maintain a wide number of public facilities for community use, such as the Field House and Family Aquatic Center.
The city was noted this year for their installment of directional signs around the community, pointing out local attractions, landmarks and facilities.
City of Lexington Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside was on hand to receive the award and was responsible for getting the signs designed and installed.
Burnside said he had to become familiar with the 862 pages on Uniform Traffic Control Devices to get the signs designed. It took a couple months of back and forth with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, as Burnside would send in a design and they would send back changes, several times.
In one instance, the sign design was purple, a nod to the plum in Plum Creek, the original name of Lexington. The NDOT said no to the purple, as in other states a purple sign represents a toll lane; uniform traffic control devices indeed.
Burnside thanked Curt Bennett at Sign Pro, who was the one who made the signs and worked around the changes sent in. He also thanked City Manager Joe Pepplitsch and the Lexington city council for their support for the project.
Burnside, also a member of the chamber board, turned right around to announce the winner of the chamber’s Presidential Award and he said this year it was a no-brainer.
This year the award was presented to the Lexington Community Foundation for their efforts in arranging the food distribution that took place across most of last year and only recently ended in May.
During this bizarre time in our history, Burnside said, there was a need for food among families who saw members out of work, schools were closed and other factors induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said when the resources were available; the LCF made sure the families of the Lexington community could be fed.
LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke could not attend the banquet due to a prior engagement so LCF Executive Committee member Mike Maloley accepted the award on the organization’s behalf.
Maloley said Berke thanked all of the volunteers who worked every Thursday for nearly a year on end in all the different types of weather Nebraska could throw at them. Maloley said people had likely seen the double line of cars stretching from St. Ann’s Parish Center all the way to Highway 30 on Taft St., all people waiting in line to receive food.
Maloley said Berke also thanked John McCoy of Orthman Manufacturing, who also helped arrange the food distribution and provided equipment to make sure boxes could be unloaded.
The state and federal food programs helped make the distribution possible, but it wasn’t just one person’s efforts, but that of the entire community, Maloley relayed for Berke.
The Business of the Year award was presented by Elissa Martin, which was presented to ServiceMaster of Mid Nebraska.
The business began as a two man cleaning crew and they have always believed the key to success starts with good people. She noted some of the praise for ServiceMaster from their customers, “they are always on time with smiles on their faces and do a great job in all of our departments.”
“The cleaning is excellent, communication is great and we especially appreciate their cooperation when additional tasks are requested,” another customer said.
“What a great business to have in our community, they meet the needs of so many others,” another said.
Martin said this year ServiceMaster has made a commitment to the Lexington community by expanding and building a new facility on the south side of town.
ServiceMaster owner Brian Bazata said it has been a fast 16 years and it seems like it was only a short time ago when he took over the company.
Accompanying Bazata was Executive Vice President Joe Villalon, who had worked from the ground up to reach his position and Bazata’s right hand man. “He is very important to the success of our business.”
Bazata said it is the employees who do the hard work out in the field and they are what make the business run the way it does. He also thanked the Lexington community who has been supportive over the years, “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”
The Jim Kelly Memorial Award is normally awarded at the banquet, but Blessin said the award winner couldn’t be present during the banquet, so they would wait to present it at the next banquet in February 2022.
Instead, an award for employee of the year was presented to chamber Administrative Assistant Cynthia Boyd for her work while the chamber looks to hire a new Executive Director. Blessin said she has stepped up to take on many projects, such as the banquet itself.
Boyd took the microphone and said for those who know her, “it’s not often I don’t have a lot to say.” She thanked everyone for taking her calls when she was asking for assistance, resources or support.
The event switched gears to honor those involved in agriculture in the area and present the Farm Family of the Year.
Boyd presented Charles “Chuck” Drake as the Ag Employee of the Year.
“Chuck began his career in the water well industry while in high school working during the summers for Williams Drilling in Belvidere. After graduating from Hebron High School, he attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney studying Industrial Technology. He then was employed by Layne Christensen at the Kearney service shop. This work primarily involved municipal and industrial pump work,” Boyd said.
In 1999, he began serving the farmers of Dawson County and the surrounding area when he went to work for Liehs Drilling. He became part of the operation working with irrigation wells and pumps. Farmers soon learned they could go directly to Chuck and he would get their irrigation needs taken care of. Chuck’s relationship with area farmers was vital at this time.”
“Chuck was one of the original 10-12 employees when Downey Drilling, Inc. acquired the business in May 2005. He is the only, ‘original’ today, some 16 years later,” said Boyd.
Chuck’s responsibilities include managing their Ag Pump Division in the design and engineering of irrigation pumps used primarily in the ag sector. In addition, he oversees three or more pump crews, the machine shop, purchasing and the irrigation pump product supply chain. His customers include the entire state of Nebraska, as well as north central Kansas, eastern Wyoming and south central South Dakota,” said Boyd.
“His experience in the water well and pump industry now spans over 30 years,” Boyd said, “He is truly the ‘go to guy’ for their farmer clients.”
The award came as a surprise to Drake, who noted his fellow employees had kept the secret well beforehand. He said he was “truly honored,” to receive the award.
Martin returned to announce the winner of the Ag Service Award, MRK, Inc.
“Mike Maloley is the owner of MRK, a Lexington based livestock, feed hauling and truck wash operation,” Martin said, “Mike grew up in a large, hardworking Lexington family where they produced and sold vegetables.”
After working in Colorado for a short time, Maloley returned to Lexington in 1991 to manage R&R Cattle, an operation owned by his father-in-law, Ronnie Rogers, which included 10 cattle trucks and a truck washout facility.
“Mike learned his work ethic from his father, Zickie and Ronnie, who said, “just keep your nose to the grindstone,” Martin said, “Taking this philosophy, Maloley has grown MRK to a 27 truck and 40 trailer business.”
MRK expanded into Lexington when they built a state of the art, $2 million, bay truck washing, steaming and disinfecting facility located next to Tyson. Three truck repair bays are also available.
“There are days when MRK trucks transport 1,000 head of cattle at 35 to 40 head per load, other days, their trucks would haul 60 to 80 loads,” Martin said, “In addition, distillers grain and liquid feed syrup are hauled to feedlots in the area.”
Maloley is quick to give credit to his employees, Jim Parker and truck washing manager, Santana Bravo, who just retired, who have been with the company nearly since the beginning. He said his employees provide the needed services to ag and their customers are repeat customers.
MRK recently received the 2019 Beef Ambassador Award from the Dawson County Cattleman and the business was featured in the Nebraska Trucker publication in recent years.
MRK’s title speaks to the close knit Maloley family. The “M” stands for Mike, the “R” stands for his wife Ronda and the “K” stands for the kids of the family. Travis Maloley is a pharmacist and owner of U-Save Pharmacy, Torri McCraken a counselor at Lexington Public Schools and Terah Williams is a principal at Elm Creek Public Schools.
Maloley is an active supporter of the Lexington community, he serves as the volunteer board member of the Lexington Community Foundation, where he serves as the chair of the Development Committee and will soon be the Vice-President. He is also a longtime supporter of the area 4-H members, is a member of the Lexington Rotary and has served as the treasurer of his church for over 20 years.
When Maloley spoke after receiving the award he declared, “I was tricked!” indicating he was successfully surprised. He said he was honored and humbled to receive the award. Maloley thanked his wife, Rhonda for her support, noting things were not always easy and the work involves many hours.
He also said it is the employees and the customers who have helped bring MRK to this point.
Lana Greene announced that the 2021 Farm Family of the Year award would be presented to the family of Rob and Natalie Anderson. She read a history of the family prepared by Barb Batie, the full story can be read on page 1.
When accepting the award, Rob Anderson said his family feels blessed and consider themselves, “so fortunate.”
He thanked his wife, Natalie, and said she has endured a number of things but has always been there to listen.
Reflecting on his work Anderson said, “I love what I do and I love where I do it.” He noted Lexington has changed since he started farming, from a smaller farming based town to a large multi-cultural melting pot.
Anderson said while some people lament the change, he said Lexington is better for it.