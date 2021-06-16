Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2021 business and farmer rancher banquet

Bazata said it is the employees who do the hard work out in the field and they are what make the business run the way it does. He also thanked the Lexington community who has been supportive over the years, “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

The Jim Kelly Memorial Award is normally awarded at the banquet, but Blessin said the award winner couldn’t be present during the banquet, so they would wait to present it at the next banquet in February 2022.

Instead, an award for employee of the year was presented to chamber Administrative Assistant Cynthia Boyd for her work while the chamber looks to hire a new Executive Director. Blessin said she has stepped up to take on many projects, such as the banquet itself.

Boyd took the microphone and said for those who know her, “it’s not often I don’t have a lot to say.” She thanked everyone for taking her calls when she was asking for assistance, resources or support.

The event switched gears to honor those involved in agriculture in the area and present the Farm Family of the Year.

Boyd presented Charles “Chuck” Drake as the Ag Employee of the Year.