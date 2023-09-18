LEXINGTON — On Friday, Sept. 15, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new clubhouse at the Prairie Heights Apartments complex.

The clubhouse is a space for tenants that includes a fitness center, free weights and a commons area.

Prairie Heights Apartments has one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with over 10 floor plans to choose from.

There are four apartment complex buildings and one four-plex building with a total of 110 apartments on the property.

Amenities that come with the apartments are stainless steel appliances, high-speed internet, security cameras and secure entrances.

The apartment complex is also pet-friendly.

Prairie Heights is located at 707 W. Cedar St. in Lexington.