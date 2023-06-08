COZAD — In an effort to address the need for more child care options in Cozad, Learning Adventures Child Care Centers is working toward opening a day care in the former North Elementary building.

Lack of Adequate Care

There are currently 30 children, including 12 infants, on waiting lists to access child care in Cozad. Many parents have to travel outside of town to access child care, the Cozad Development Corporation (CDC) stated.

“The fact is that cities that do not have adequate child care available lose out on the recruitment of professionals,” stated the CDC.

CDC Executive Director Jen McKeone said they were in the midst of their child care needs assessment when Casey Madsen who owns Learning Adventures Child Care Centers in Gothenburg and Lexington reached out.

Madsen has directed childcare centers in the past in Fremont and Omaha and holds a degree in elementary education from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Madsen was aware of the demand in Cozad, having many children from the community on waiting lists for her two day cares.

In 2019, Madsen, aware became interested in opening a second branch in Lexington after learning of the need for child care in the community.

Madsen would go on to work with the Lexington First United Methodist Church to open a center in the basement of the building in 2020.

McKeone says Madsen has a, “huge desire,” to provide quality child care for children in the area.

Madsen said that the need for child care is large in Cozad as well; she acknowledged they already have a great center in place, but it too has a waiting list.

In a joint effort, the CDC board helped Casey receive a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services grant to begin converting a space into a licensed child care center.

The original idea was to convert a space downtown into the center, but this proved cost prohibitive due to all the changes that would need to be made, Madsen said.

However, that is when Cozad Community Schools entered the picture.

In March 2022, residents of a Cozad school district voted to approve a $26 million bond issue, which among other goals, would reduce the footprint of the district from five buildings to three.

One that would be closed was the former North Elementary, now the Cozad Early Education Center, located at 420 W. 14th St.

The original plan had been to demolish the building which still holds historic and sentimental value to the 100th Meridian, former Cozad superintendent Angela Simpson said during a 2022 informational meeting.

Now the building will get a new lease on life as the new Learning Adventures child care center location. There will have to be some maintenance using the grant funds to get the space up to code.

McKeone said the, “stars aligned,” for this to transpire and is a win for Cozad, Madsen and the schools.

Madsen said they plan to start renovating the space during the end of the month and continue throughout the summer and fall. The plan is to open one room by January 2024 and then to open the full building by June.

Madsen said the full building will be licensed for around 90 – 95 children, but they will be taking around 10 when the first room opens in January and then increasing the number later.

The number of staff will grow with the number of kids under their care, said Madsen.

An Economic Development Issue

McKeone said the need for child care has been a “burning topic,” recently, but issues surrounding child care reach all the way back when she was on a board in Gothenburg 25 years ago.

There are a myriad of issues, including the lack of child care options for parents, providers are being paid minimum wage but are expected to prepare children for the rigors of public education, so staffing is hard to find.

According to Child Care in State Economic update from 2019, there has been a 20 percent decrease in family child care homes since 2010, resulting in fewer choices, including lower costing options, for families.

One idea is for providers to charge more for their care, but the issue is that most families are already paying an inordinate amount of their income for child care.

Even before the pandemic, the annual cost of child care for families was $12,480 in 2018, over 20 percent of the household income, according to the state report.

The result for families that cannot access regular and reliable child care is absenteeism from work or having to stop working all together to care for their children. McKeone said that is when the lack of child care becomes an economic development issue.

McKeone listed numerous examples of how the lack of child care has impacted businesses in the 100th Meridian. Cozad Community Hospital has had difficulty recruiting people to town, the former Cozad Superintendent had to take her grandson to Gothenburg to access child care and a woman drove over an hour and 15 minutes each day taking children to providers in Cozad and Gothenburg.

McKeone said if a child from Cozad is taken to child care in Lexington, Gothenburg or another community, when they start school, they will more than likely choose to option into that school.

According to a 2022 study by the Nebraska Public Power District on the economic impact of inadequate child care in Dawson County, the cost of the lack of child care to families is $5.2 million, this includes foregoing work, remaining part time, absenteeism and turnover.

This also has an impact on county businesses, according to the same study; the cost to employers is $2.6 million. McKeone said it limits the ability of businesses to attract talent and families to the area and hampers people’s options to enter the workforce.

The CDC held their own survey about child care earlier this year and it found 82 percent of families with child care said it was, “extremely or somewhat difficult” to find arrangements for their children.

Half of those were happy with the service but the other half said they are not satisfied, saying it was the only service available.