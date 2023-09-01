LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids hosted the Gothenburg lady Swedes on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a night of softball at the Lexington Optimist Complex.

In the top of the first inning, Gothenburg took a two run lead after a huge hit to center field from Wren Herrick as Hannah Devlin scored. Herrick ran in the second score after a passed ball at home.

Lexington came out to hit and dropped three batters to the defense of the Swedes.

The Maids got their defense going in the second inning and stopped Gothenburg from scoring.

In the bottom of the second, Lexington gave their best efforts to score but the Swedes shut them down.

Gothenburg scored one run in the top of the third on a wild throw to home.

Lexington was down by four runs going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Maid Delilah Solis hit a huge line drive to center field that put Kianna Clouse in to score.

The Maids went three up and three down in the top of the fifth to keep the Swedes from putting in another run.

Gothenburg followed suit and went three up and three out with two strikeouts to send Lexington into the dugout in the bottom of the fifth.

Lexington’s Clouse and Sophia Burns scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge the Swede lead by one.

It was a close game until the top of the seventh inning when Gothenburg got their bats going.

The defense from Lexington slowed down in the seventh resulting in five runs scored for the Swedes

Lexington put in the final two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Gothenburg took the win nine to five.

Up to bat for the Swedes was Hayden Ricley with four at bats, one run scored, two hits and two RBIs. Devlin had four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Brianna Houchin had four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Wren Herrick had four at bats, three runs scored, two hits and four RBIs. Addisyn Streeter had four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Harlie Schram had four at bats and two hits. Taye Herrick had three at bats and one walk. Dakota Werner had two at bats, one run scored and one walk.

Pitching for Gothenburg was Houchin with nine strikeouts, two walks, five runs allowed and seven hits allowed.

Swinging for the Maids was Mady Wolfe with three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Paetyn Harvey had three at bats, one run scored, one hit, one RBI and one walk. Ashley Fago had three at bats and one RBI. Clouse had four at bats, two runs scored and two hits. Burns had four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Nineht Arevalo had two at bats, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Solis had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Valerie Matzar had three at bats and one RBI.

On the mound for Lexington was Clouse with three strikeouts, two walks, nine runs allowed and nine hits allowed.

Lexington hosts Southern Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Gothenburg traveled to McCook for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2.