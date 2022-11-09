Lady Swedes bring home State Runner-Up title

LINCOLN — The stage was set at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Saturday, Nov. 5 as the Gothenburg lady Swedes saw their first ever Championship volleyball match against the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders.

The lady Swedes laid their hearts on the line as they pushed to send the match into five sets up fell short in set four.

Coach Bryson Mahlberg said, “I thought our team fought like crazy in the final we just were up against a little more firepower on the other side.” The firepower Mahlberg spoke about came in the form of Crusader senior Lucy Ghaifan with 344 kills and 49 blocks. Ghaifan was most certainly the star of the show as she put down 29 kills.

The first set wasn’t the best start for the Swedes as they fell behind six to 11. The lady Swedes couldn’t find a rhythm to slow down the massive swings from Ghaifan. “I thought our offense was very balanced, but we needed to hit at a higher clip in order to stay even with GICC,” stated Mahlberg. The lady Swedes took a 13 point loss as they looked to change the pace in the second set.

Again, the lady Swedes struggled to keep the Crusaders from putting down kill after kill. Towards the middle of the second set, the Swedes got the Crusaders out of system for a few points which led to a tie at 15 after Emily Cornwell put over a huge ace. Swede Clara Evert swung down a kill to put them behind by one. Locked up at 23, Kara Waskowiak and Kynlee Strauser landed a big block to take the lead and Aubrey O’Hare sent over an ace for the Swede set win 25-23.

The lady Crusaders came out in the third set wanting to take back the game as they went up 10 to three. The lady Swedes took a timeout to collect their thoughts and strategize the game. The caliber of swings coming from the Crusaders was too high for the Swedes to stop as they fell 11-21. Lady Swede Madison Smith and Strauser took down a Crusader attack with a huge block that inched the Swedes five points behind. The Swede effort was there but it wasn’t enough to stop the Crusaders.

It was the beginning of the fourth set when the lady Swedes saw hope at the end of the tunnel as they went up nine to seven. The score went back and forth between the two teams until a dig error from Evert sent the Crusaders up by three. The lady Swedes kept pushing at the end of the set but a Crusader block against Swede Taryn O’Hare pushed the Swedes down by five.

The scores in the lady Swede loss were 12-15, 25-23, 17-25 and 17-25.

Mahlberg said, “This group has so much to be proud of. Qualifying for the state tournament for the second year in a row, making the championship match. 33 wins is a school record, although the end result wasn’t exactly what we wanted, this group is going to be able to hold their head high on all of their accomplishments throughout the year.”

Swede Evert had 12 kills, 14 digs, and one ace. Taryn O’Hare had eight kills, four blocks and one ace. Strauser had five kills, two blocks, 13 digs and two aces. Waskowiak had five kills and two blocks. Smith had four kills and four blocks.

Congratulations to the lady Swedes on bringing home their first ever school State Runner-Up title!