Lady Haymakers take both wins in home triangular

COZAD — On Thursday, Sept. 23, Cozad hosted a triangular against the Sutherland lady Sailors and the Maxwell lady Wildcats.

The lady Makers faced off against the lady Sailors first in a thrilling three set game.

The first set went to Sutherland with a score of 25 to 15.

After gathering themselves and stepping back onto the court, the lady Makers rallied together to pull of the win 25 to 19 in the second set. There were some great saves made by the Makers to keep their momentum going.

The third set went point for point by both teams. Cozad was able to squeak by at the end of the set to win 26 to 24.

The next game was Maxwell against the lady Sailors. Sutherland came out to take the game in two. The scores were 25 to 15 and 25 to 16.

COZAD VS. MAXWELL

The lady Haymakers came out guns blazing in the first set defeating the Wildcats 25 to 13.

In the second set, the lady Wildcats came out and set the Haymakers on fire. The lady Makers took the loss 15 to 25.

The third set went to Cozad but not easily as the lady Wildcats put up a fight. The lady Makers took the win 25 to 17.

Cozad traveled to Hastings on Saturday, Sept. 24 for a tournament.