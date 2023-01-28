Lady Eagles win in upset over the lady Bulldogs

OVERTON — On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Overton lady Eagles hosted the Shelton lady Bulldogs in a non-conference bout.

The lady Bulldogs had not lost a game coming into the match-up against the lady Eagles.

In a turn of events, the lady Eagles handed the lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

It was a close game all the way through but the lady Eagles stayed in front of the lady Bulldogs. Head Coach Janessa Bergman said, “The girls came out with some great defensive intensity. They worked so great together on both ends of the floor and that, to me, was the difference maker for us.”

During the first half, Overton held a two point lead going into halftime.

In the second half, the lady Bulldogs attempted to sneak past the Eagles but only came within one point.

The fourth quarter is when the lady Eagles pushed ahead as they scored 21 points. Shelton had 12.

Overton lady Eagles won 47-37.

“They knew it was going to be a tough game with a great team. They were ready for the challenge,” Bergman stated.

Lady Eagle Natalie Wood had 19 points, JoLee Ryan had 15, Ella Luther had eight and two three-pointers and Ashlyn Florell had three.

The lady Eagles hosted Elm Creek on Friday, Jan. 27.